People Whose In-Laws Ruined Their Marriage, What Happened?

Toxic in-laws are the ABSOLUTE worst.

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

From nearly ruined weddings to toxic behaviors, there have been endless stories of how in-laws have interfered with their kids' relationships and caused some serious family drama.

A woman looks surprised at a table with her mother-in-law and husband
So, if your in-laws ruined your marriage, and you feel comfortable sharing your story, we want to hear from you.

Person at table with hands taking off a wedding ring
Like, maybe you had a positive relationship with them until you got engaged. Then, when it came to wedding planning, your future in-law turned out to be seriously controlling, and it continued into your marriage. And eventually, things got so bad, you had to walk away.

chairs set up for a wedding ceremony with floral decorations attached to the end chairs
Perhaps you always had a rocky relationship with an in-law who was jealous that you "took" their child away from them. Then, your spouse ended up picking sides and leaving the marriage.

Person in thoughtful pose with hands clasped, looking away
Maybe your in-laws had noooo boundaries whatsoever, and you never had time with your spouse and kids, and it took a major toll on your relationship. And while you're still married, you're still trying to navigate the situation.

Two adults and a child in a heated discussion in a room, one adult gestures while holding the child
Or perhaps your in-law actually told awful lies about you to your spouse — and the rest of the family — and eventually, it tore you apart.

Two people sitting at a table, facing each other, engaged in a conversation
We want to hear your story. In the comments below, if you have an in-law who ruined your marriage, tell us what happened and how things are now. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.