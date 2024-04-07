6. "It is tough at first. You want to find that person you will grow old with. My parents set a high bar. Perfect couple. Loving to the end. I couldn’t reach it. I couldn’t find the perfect mate, and it was killing me. Every failed relationship brought me closer to the reality that I was going to die alone. But then, after my last break up, I just hit autopilot. Diug into my work. Turned off the dating switch. And there it was: Peace."

"I didn't need another person to achieve peace; I never knew that option was possible. No more arguments about silly things that have nothing to do with anything. No more lies or manipulations. Just peace. I'm happier now than I have ever been. Yes, I am lonely sometimes, but I've realized that being lonely is just a step towards appreciating and celebrating your solitude. I have a sort of new gal, but we keep it simple and don't make waves. Most married people I know are fuming — they look at me and wonder how I found my peace. I didn't mean to. I worked hard against it. But then it just happened. And for that, I am grateful. I now live and love on my terms at 55. I still want to grow old with someone I love, but now I know I don't have to. When you choose peace (and it's worth choosing), it comes with many goodbyes."



—55, Louisiana