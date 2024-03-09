18. "That I’d 'change my mind.' I’m 42, and I’ve never really wanted to get married. I also knew I never wanted kids. People usually DON’T change their minds about these things. I don’t know why so many people believe that you will. What happens is accidents happen and then kids happen not on purpose. Most people won’t admit they regret their children."

"On the dating side of it, I’ve had a few relationships and they have their positives, but never really liked dating. Men can be so creepy and self-serving. Since I became disabled in my 30s, that just made dating even more daunting. I just don’t have the energy to filter through bad date after bad date. I also like having my own space, especially when it comes to my chronic pain. I don’t want a man there wanting my affection when I don’t have the energy to give it. And I’m so used to (and enjoy) having an apartment all to myself; it would be very hard to convince me to give that up for a relationship. I’m still open to the idea of one, but I’m really just not looking."



—42, California