7. "Maybe not in all cases… but the idea that ‘opposites attract.’ I know someone who married a woman who had nearly none of the same interests as him, and I honestly felt kinda bad for him. He loved being active, doing races, and just going out or hanging with friends; she was a complete homebody and didn’t even have an interest in trying things (even once!) just for him. I’m sure his social life went down a lot, and he’s missed out on some things because she won’t do it. I know sometimes the whole ‘opposites attract’ may work, but if they don’t share at least some of your interests — [or won't try some of the things you're interested in] — it’ll probably make for a lot of arguments and compromising all the time."

"My husband and I have so many shared interests, and it makes for a ton of genuinely fun times that we get to spend together doing things we both like. Find someone who likes doing the same things as you or at least has some interest in it who won’t cramp on what you want to do! (Yes, I get that you can also do those things without your spouse, but if you have no shared interests, you’d be doing nearly everything without them). Spending all that ‘fun’ time apart? That doesn’t make for a very happy marriage!"

—ellave