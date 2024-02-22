Older Married Adults, Tell Us The Common Misconceptions About Marriage That More People Should Know

Older adults, if you've been married in the past or are currently married, you may have some important experiences, lessons, and wisdom for younger adults — especially those considering marriage.
So, what are the myths about marriage that you think more people should know?
Maybe you went into marriage expecting your spouse to fulfill all your needs. But now, you realize that's an unfair expectation, and you believe it's important to keep building your relationships with family and friends — in addition to your relationship with your partner.
People may think that couples therapy is a last resort when their marriage is having issues. But perhaps you'd encourage couples should seek out therapy even when their relationship is going well — and you can talk about all the benefits of therapy in your marriage.
Or maybe you thought your marriage would get boring after kids, but in reality, you and your partner have been able to cultivate a life you love even with a growing family.
Or perhaps you strongly disagree with the saying that "love is enough" for a successful marriage. And instead, while you love your partner, you've learned just how much effective communication, trust, effort, and more are all important for a healthy relationship.
In the comments below, share the myths you (or others) believed about marriage — and the actual truth based on your experience. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.