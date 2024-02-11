People Who Became Wealthy Later In Life Are Revealing How They're Treated Differently Now, And I'm Appalled At Some Of These

4. "A couple of years ago, I came into a large amount of money ($10M+) somewhat unexpectedly (not a lottery win; it was related to a company I owned and sold). I do not come from wealth AT ALL — my parents were blue-collar working class, and that's how I was raised, so it was a huge adjustment. I did make some mistakes, one of which was simply telling the people in my life about it. I'm treated differently now, and sometimes, by people who I would have never thought would. Any time you go out to dinner or on vacation with someone, it's just an unspoken assumption that you will pay for everything no matter how many people are there. If someone thinks you cheaped out on a Christmas gift, even if it's a nice gift, you'll hear about it."

"I am proud to be able to support my elderly parents (and I do), but others in my family don't seem to understand why I won't do the same for them; it's because they are able-bodied adults who can earn their own living or they are teenagers who simply want cool things to show off to social media (although I do help out in emergencies). This summer I rented a large, beautiful lake house in Michigan for a long weekend with my sister and her boys, spent many thousands of dollars on the rental/food/activities/gas for boats, and on the last day, my nephew looked me in the eye and said next time, I need to rent a 'bigger and fancier' place than the literal f***king lakeside mansion we were in. He literally said, 'Do better next time.' What??? It's crap like that. What I've learned is this: People don't want to spend their own money — they want to spend YOURS because it isn't real to them. Your money is a disembodied idea in their heads, so when you say no, obviously the only reason is that you're a rich greedy a-hole who doesn't care about anyone but yourself. Give me a break!"

—42, Colorado