People Who Became Rich Later In Life, How Are You Treated Differently Now?

The world of the rich seems like a completely different universe. And I can only imagine how relationships — and life in general — can change for those who gained wealth in their adult years.
So, if you became rich later in life, we want to know: How did people treat you differently when you became wealthy?
Like, maybe you've gained more friends than ever due to your newfound wealth and lifestyle. But despite having a larger network of people, it's been challenging to know who's genuine and who's not.
Perhaps you had to cut off close family because of disputes over money, so becoming rich has felt more isolating than your previous life.
Or maybe your dating life or marriage completely changed after becoming rich — either for better or for worse — and you can reveal all the surprising differences you've noticed.
Or perhaps you've been shocked by how much more privilege you've had with money — and have been given freebies or exclusive access to events and experiences you didn't even know existed.
We want to hear it all.