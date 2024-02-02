Skip To Content
People Who Became Rich Later In Life, How Are You Treated Differently Now?

How did money change the relationships in your life?

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

The world of the rich seems like a completely different universe. And I can only imagine how relationships — and life in general — can change for those who gained wealth in their adult years.

Stacks of money
Darren415 / Getty Images / iStockphoto

So, if you became rich later in life, we want to know: How did people treat you differently when you became wealthy?

A couple about to board a private plane
Fg Trade / Getty Images

Like, maybe you've gained more friends than ever due to your newfound wealth and lifestyle. But despite having a larger network of people, it's been challenging to know who's genuine and who's not.

A man distributing masks to a bunch of people
Westend61 / Getty Images

Perhaps you had to cut off close family because of disputes over money, so becoming rich has felt more isolating than your previous life.

A couple talking seriously on the couch
Mayur Kakade / Getty Images

Or maybe your dating life or marriage completely changed after becoming rich — either for better or for worse — and you can reveal all the surprising differences you've noticed.

A woman covering her face with one hand and holding her engagement ring in the other
Bangkok / Getty Images

Or perhaps you've been shocked by how much more privilege you've had with money — and have been given freebies or exclusive access to events and experiences you didn't even know existed.

Paparazzi photographing a woman in a black dress on a red carpet
Tom Merton / Getty Images

We want to hear it all. In the comments below, tell us how people treated you differently after becoming rich later in life. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, feel free to use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.