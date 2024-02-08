People Are Sharing Their Predictions For Gen Alpha, And It's Spot On (And A Little Scary TBH)

5. "I think career-wise, I’m hearing young Gen Z/older Gen A have different values for life after high school. I’m hearing lots more talking about careers that involve non-traditional post-high school training, such as certificate programs and apprenticeships. I’ve heard lots of wanting to work in barbershops and the hair/beauty industry."

"I think this is due to seeing millennials/older Gen Z have promises of 'going to college, and you’ll get a great job' not pan out and watching the horror stories of people complaining about student loans and high cost of living. I’ve also heard a lot about not wanting to spend another four years in school after high school. Overall, I think Gen A will try to be very practical and cautious in how they look at their careers and adult lives. They care about sustainability, and I think that will factor into how they navigate the adult world when it’s their turn to enter it."

—andyetyouclicked