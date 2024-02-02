What Are Your Oddly Specific Predictions For Gen Alpha?

From boomers to Gen Z'ers, we've heard it all when it comes to generational differences. And now, there's Gen Alpha — those who were born between 2010 and 2024 — and people have already been making predictions about this next generation.
So, we want to hear from you: What are YOUR predictions for Gen Alpha?
This generation has been dubbed the "iPad kids," since they were introduced to technology early on, so maybe you think they may be known for making waves in the tech industry when it comes to their future careers.
Perhaps like Gen Z, you think Gen Alpha will be very passionate about sustainability and social change (or maybe there's a completely different cause you think they'll be passionate about).
Since school-age Gen Alpha kids had to deal with Zoom classrooms during the height of the pandemic, maybe you have some thoughts about how this will impact the generation for years to come.
We want to hear alllllll of your predictions. What do you think Gen Alpha will be like? Tell us your predictions — and why you think that way — in the comments below. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.