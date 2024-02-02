Skip To Content
What Are Your Oddly Specific Predictions For Gen Alpha?

Imagine the iPad kids all grown up. 👀

Liz Richardson
by Liz Richardson

BuzzFeed Staff

From boomers to Gen Z'ers, we've heard it all when it comes to generational differences. And now, there's Gen Alpha — those who were born between 2010 and 2024 — and people have already been making predictions about this next generation.

Kids walking into school
Westend61 / Getty Images

So, we want to hear from you: What are YOUR predictions for Gen Alpha?

Someone FaceTiming their family to show their newborn baby
Javier Zayas Photography / Getty Images

This generation has been dubbed the "iPad kids," since they were introduced to technology early on, so maybe you think they may be known for making waves in the tech industry when it comes to their future careers.

A child and their parent playing a learning game on an iPad
Oscar Wong / Getty Images

Perhaps like Gen Z, you think Gen Alpha will be very passionate about sustainability and social change (or maybe there's a completely different cause you think they'll be passionate about).

A child in a landfill holding a sign that says, &quot;Save Our Planet&quot;
Halfpoint / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Since school-age Gen Alpha kids had to deal with Zoom classrooms during the height of the pandemic, maybe you have some thoughts about how this will impact the generation for years to come.

A little girl with headphones doing social distance learning on a laptop
Peopleimages / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Or, since 65% of Gen Alpha kids between the ages of 8–11 have smartphones, perhaps you have thoughts about how this could affect their lives in the future.

Kids on a couch all playing on smartphones or iPads
Jgi / Getty Images / Tetra images RF

We want to hear alllllll of your predictions. What do you think Gen Alpha will be like? Tell us your predictions — and why you think that way — in the comments below. Or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, you can use this Google form. Your response could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.