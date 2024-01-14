26 Outfits From “Mean Girls” That Are Just As Fetch Now As They Were 20 Years Ago

1.Cady's first-day-of-school outfit that captured her innocence and casual style long before she ran with the Plastics — featuring a red tee, jeans, and olive green jacket:
2.The Plastics "pink Wednesday" mall looks, complete with mini skirts, sweaters, and strappy sandals:
3.We have Regina's outfit, which screams Queen B with a black leather skirt and her studded "A Little Bit Dramatic" graphic tank top under a cardigan:
4.Gretchen adds her signature preppy, polished take on the look with a plaid skirt:
5.And Karen brings out her girly, feminine style in all-pink with a bow detail on her sweater:
6.Regina's monogrammed "R" pajamas she wore with her signature necklace, all while tricking Cady into a three-way call:
7.The Plastics' altered gym uniforms where they each made a statement — Regina's gym shorts-turned-skort and wedge sneakers, Gretchen's crop top and low-rise shorts, and Karen's tank top, short shorts, and frilly socks:
8.Regina's "power suit" — aka, her stripped pink button-up with a black sweater — while the Plastics have a sit-down with Cady in the school cafeteria:
9.The Plastics' Santa outfits for their "Jingle Bell Rock" performance, where they coordinated with bedazzled Santa hats, matching camis and mini skirts, knee-high boots, and gloves:
10.The pink, very 2000s Juicy Couture tracksuit Regina's mom wore that proved she was a cool mom:
11.Cady's new look as a Plastic, where she wore a plaid, pastel miniskirt with a matching tank top and hoodie, pink heels, and her very own sparkly "C" necklace:
12.Cady's black and pink mini dress for her party that she paired with a choker, sheer tights, and black heels:
13.Gretchen's signature preppy look with a plaid mini skirt and an edgy twist — a black belt and a red "Royal Punk" tee: