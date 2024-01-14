Skip To Content
    26 Outfits From “Mean Girls” That Are Just As Fetch Now As They Were 20 Years Ago

    Let's be real: the 2000s fashion in Mean Girls is FLAW 👏 LESS 👏.

    Liz Richardson
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Cady's first-day-of-school outfit that captured her innocence and casual style long before she ran with the Plastics — featuring a red tee, jeans, and olive green jacket:

    she&#x27;s walking the hallways and get to class
    Paramount

    2. The Plastics "pink Wednesday" mall looks, complete with mini skirts, sweaters, and strappy sandals:

    3 of the plastics in the mall
    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    3. We have Regina's outfit, which screams Queen B with a black leather skirt and her studded "A Little Bit Dramatic" graphic tank top under a cardigan:

    closeup of her in the outfit
    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    4. Gretchen adds her signature preppy, polished take on the look with a plaid skirt:

    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    5. And Karen brings out her girly, feminine style in all-pink with a bow detail on her sweater:

    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    6. Regina's monogrammed "R" pajamas she wore with her signature necklace, all while tricking Cady into a three-way call:

    she&#x27;s on the phone sitting on her bed
    Paramount

    7. The Plastics' altered gym uniforms where they each made a statement — Regina's gym shorts-turned-skort and wedge sneakers, Gretchen's crop top and low-rise shorts, and Karen's tank top, short shorts, and frilly socks:

    the 3 outside in a field
    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    8. Regina's "power suit" — aka, her stripped pink button-up with a black sweater — while the Plastics have a sit-down with Cady in the school cafeteria:

    Paramount

    9. The Plastics' Santa outfits for their "Jingle Bell Rock" performance, where they coordinated with bedazzled Santa hats, matching camis and mini skirts, knee-high boots, and gloves:

    the girls dancing on stage
    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    10. The pink, very 2000s Juicy Couture tracksuit Regina's mom wore that proved she was a cool mom:

    she&#x27;s wearing the outfit as she brings in a tray of mocktails
    Paramount

    11. Cady's new look as a Plastic, where she wore a plaid, pastel miniskirt with a matching tank top and hoodie, pink heels, and her very own sparkly "C" necklace:

    she&#x27;s with the plastics in the middle of a hall
    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    12. Cady's black and pink mini dress for her party that she paired with a choker, sheer tights, and black heels:

    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    13. Gretchen's signature preppy look with a plaid mini skirt and an edgy twist — a black belt and a red "Royal Punk" tee:

    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    14. Cady's actually-scary Halloween costume as an ex-wife:

    she&#x27;s got fake teeth in and fake blood on the dress
    Paramount

    15. Karen's Halloween costume, featuring a black mini dress and ears...because she's a mouse. Duh!:

    Paramount

    16. Gretchen's Halloween catsuit that's sleek and fierce in every way:

    Paramount

    17. And Regina's sparkly Bunny costume with tons of fur-lined details that are so fetch they could catch Aaron Samuels' attention:

    she&#x27;s posing in the outfit as her mom takes a photo
    Paramount

    18. All of Janis' edgy, grunge looks throughout the entire movie — including this denim vest with a sheer black top:

    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    19. Gretchen's argyle V-neck sweater and mini skirt look that is peak preppy and peak Gretchen:

    Paramount

    20. Cady's Plastic-approved blue henley and pink mini skirt combo:

    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    21. Regina's revenge look featuring a black off-the-shoulder sweater, belted jeans, and her signature "R" necklace that she wore when she spread the Burn Book pages all over school:

    Paramount

    22. Damien's *very discreet* sunglasses and hoodie disguise he used to sneak into the all-girls assembly:

    Paramount

    23. Janis and Damian's matching purple suits for Spring Fling, complete with slicked-back hair, ruffles, and bow ties:

    the two dancing together in their matching outfits
    Paramount / Courtesy Everett Collection

    24. Regina's pink strapless mini dress for Spring Fling, with, of course, the back brace accessorized with matching pink flowers:

    she&#x27;s posing with her date
    Paramount

    25. Cady's Spring Fling look after she won the Mathletes State Championship — wearing the team letterman jacket along with her new Spring Fling Queen crown:

    Paramount

    26. And last but not least, Regina's tank top that Janis cut up...that literally became a new fashion trend at school:

    her bra peaking through the holes
    Paramount

    Love it! What's your favorite look from Mean Girls? Let us know in the comments below.