Canada Stepped Up To Host The Pride House In Pyeongchang

The tradition of Pride Houses started during the 2010 winter games in Vancouver. They function like a national house — providing a space for people to watch the games and find community — but for LGBT folks. It's also a place to learn about homophobia in sports.

They've popped up at all kinds of international sporting events, including the biggest one so far at the PanAm games in Toronto in 2015.

There was notably no Pride House at the last winter games in Sochi, because efforts to establish one were blocked by Russia.