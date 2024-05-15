23 Fictional Men That Are Undeniably The Worst Ever

I can't even look at their faces without getting annoyed!!!!

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

A while ago, we asked the BuzzFeed Community which TV men were the absolute WORST. Y'all did not hold back, so we had to make a whole new list. Here are those responses:

1. Martin from Fleabag

Man with beard in suit laughs holding a glass at a table in a scene from a TV show
Luke Varley / ©Amazon / courtesy Everett Collection

"I hated him as soon as he spoke. Pompous, abusive, and a gaslighter. A guy who thinks he’s funny when he clearly isn’t. I was beyond thrilled when Fleabag punched him in the nose. Not saying violence is okay, but shit, I would have hit him too."

younglight94

2. Fitz Grant from Scandal

Man in a black tuxedo and bow tie saluting from a chair, apparently from a TV show or movie scene
Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Sure, he and Olivia had killer chemistry, but he was a mediocre white man romantically linked to two incredibly powerful and far more interesting women. They should have had some 'will they won't they' for a season or two and then find Olivia a more powerful and interesting person who actually respects her. He slut shamed her when he WAS LITERALLY BEDDING ANY WOMAN WHO WOULD HAVE HIM! There was literally a montage of him sleeping with different women! The hypocrisy was real."

j458091739

3. Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother

Neil Patrick Harris in a button-down shirt and vest on a TV show set
Cbs / Â©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I find Barney more problematic than Ted. I hate him with a passion. He has no redeeming qualities."

duskydudette

"The guy was sexist and just all-around horrible. He once joked about selling a woman. I get that was his whole character, but the rest of the characters just let him get away with all of it, which really dragged the show into sleazy territory. After the first disgusting comment, they should have stopped hanging out with him."

smileycupcake783

4. Jonathan Byers from Stranger Things

Two characters from a TV show or film are in conversation, with one facing the camera and the other with their back to the viewer
Courtesy Netflix / Â©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"He took and DEVELOPED naked photos of Nancy Wheeler without her consent!!"

lelandkay

5. Omar Shanaa from Elite

Actor in a denim jacket and backpack stands inside a school set with students in the background
Matias Uris / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"He was my favorite character at the beginning of the series, but once he cheated on Ander while he was going through chemo, I lost all respect for him. Like, how could someone have the heart to do that?" 

danidani22

6. Hughie Campbell from The Boys

Actor wearing a graphic tee and green jacket with a striped detail, standing at an outdoor event with tents and people in the background
Jan Thijs / ©Amazon / Courtesy Everett Collection

"He grew condescending, insufferable, and hypocritical through the first or second season. I can't even remember if I've seen the second season. I did try to see him as an ordinary guy trying to deal with an extraordinary situation, but his tendency to lecture put me off seeing the second or third season."

prolix

7. Will Schuster from Glee

Actor in character on TV show set, wearing sweater over shirt with spread hands, expressing surprise or joy
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"He is one of the top-tier worst men on TV. I'll take a male antagonist over him every day of the week. I am over wolves in sheep's clothing."

aprilp13

8. Randall Pearson from This Is Us

A man in glasses smiles wearing a layered sweater and vest, standing outside
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I still have love for him, but as the seasons progress, he becomes more and more selfish. He's generally a caring and kind person, but he's developed a bit of a 'God Complex.' He acts like he's superior because of how generous and thoughtful he is, and thinks everyone should listen to him because he knows best. Whenever a person makes a decision for themselves, he takes it too personally. Not only that, but he constantly feels like his job is more important than Beth's and forces her to inconvenience herself just so he can look good for his bosses. Plus, the worst is when he goes on and on about how he saved his family growing up. It's all just bullshit about how he was always more considerate than his siblings." 

thebirthofvenus

9. George O'Malley from Grey's Anatomy

Person in medical scrubs appears concerned in a TV show scene
Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Idc… George O’Malley belongs on this list."

xxotashanicole

"He started off so fucking sweet, but he did Callie so dirty."

gummibearyjuice

10. Jim Halpert from The Office

Man in button-up shirt and tie with a pensive expression, indoors. This is a scene from a TV show
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Jim is such an annoying character. The dude is toxic AF, especially to his own wife, but he's supposed to be the cool, reasonable 'every man.' I never understood all the love for him and Pam as some kind of 'perfect' couple."

b00jen

11. Tom Haverford from Parks and Recreation

Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"His character was so scuzzy and over the top. I actively fast-forwarded through most of his scenes."

zekey123

12. John Dutton from Yellowstone

Kevin Costner in character as John Dutton from &quot;Yellowstone,&quot; wearing a suit and cowboy hat with mountains in the background
Paramount Network / Courtesy Everett Collection

"Like, we get it. He loves his ranch and will do anything to protect it. But his ego and reckless behavior are toxic. This all really shines through in the last season."

rebeccarapp

13. Eric Forman from That '70s Show

Elsa from Frozen is not present in this image, and the image does not include a celebrity that I can name. The image features a character from a TV show or movie wearing a ribbed sweater
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I hate Eric Forman. I rewatched the show a couple of years ago and, overall, wasn't a fan of the way Jackie and Donna were treated. But Eric, in particular, was such a brat. He proposed to Donna and got mad and toxic when she dared to want to move away to college. Then HE left. I understand Topher Grace wanted to leave the show, so they wrote his character off. But I feel like things could have been handled differently. Donna deserved so much better."

sdturner27

14. Xander from Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Man in a blue sweater with a yellow and red stripe, leaning against a brick wall
James Sorensen / TM and Copyright © 20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I’m rewatching Buffy for the first time in a very long time and wow, does Xander not look good as time marches on. I always thought his possessiveness of Buffy was weird, even when I first watched the show 20 years ago. But since all that stuff about Joss Whedon has come out, Xander seems like his self-insert character, and it just adds an awful level to his character that I never noticed before."

francisq

15. Ezra Fitz from Pretty Little Liars

Actor in a plaid shirt and tie carrying a messenger bag talking to a female co-star in a denim jacket
Abc Family / Â©ABC Family/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"Ezra Fitz is EXTREMELY toxic. He always seemed to be lurking around every corner, and the fact that he chose a high schooler over an adult is sick and disgusting. The show glorified his relationship with Aria when in reality, Aria's parents were right in their disgusted reactions. Having four daughters myself I am sickened by the thought of someone in authority and much older than them taking advantage of them that way."

alexisandrews3

16. Jordan Catalano from My So-Called Life

A young man rests his chin on crossed hands, wearing a casual button-up shirt, gazing forward
Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

"The dude was objectively horrible to Angela. When he wasn't pressuring her for sex, he was manipulating her and acting as if she was wrong for being angry after he had sex with her best friend. Then he had the nerve to have someone else write a love letter to her for him. I get that Jared Leto was a heartthrob in the '90s, but even back then, I didn't see the appeal of Jordan. The character just seemed like a douchebag who wanted to hide behind the 'lost soul' persona and never actually do anything that even resembled self-improvement."

smartasswithdumbassenergy

17. Coach from New Girl

Actor in a blue tracksuit smiling in a TV show scene
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I never found him funny at all and thought he was a pointless character addition. The other three guys were much, much better fits for the show! Coach was just so random and didn’t fit in at all. I still can’t stand watching episodes with him."

렌?

18. Landon Kirby from Legacies

Elsa from Frozen is not visible in the image. The image depicts an actor sitting in a dimly lit room, looking pensive, wearing casual attire
Jace Downs / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

"Landon is your typical Gary Stu–type character. He has no agency and is constantly depending on Hope to save him. Hope literally goes through hell and back to save his life, and then Landon just dumps her and leaves town. Like, WTF?! Who does that?"

Katherine

19. Dawson Leery from Dawson's Creek

Man standing in a field, wearing an open flannel shirt over a t-shirt, with a casual, relaxed pose
The WB / Courtesy Everett Collection

"He's insufferable."

rachelroselalo

"He was the WORST and shouldn't have even been a character. The show should have scrapped him and called it Pacey's Creek instead."

gemrose3

20. Roland Schitt from Schitt's Creek

Man sitting at a desk with phones, looking pensive in a TV show scene
Steve Wilkie / ©CBC/POP / courtesy Everett Collection

"Awful."

maekess

"I loved that show so much but hated him. I’m not sure if it was the character or Chris Elliot, but I hated him."

cathyb26

21. Will Truman from Will & Grace

Actor in a tuxedo with a flower boutonniere at a formal event
NBC / Everett Collection

"I'm a huge Will & Grace fan, but Will Truman was a terrible character for the most part. He was a self-centred, obnoxious jerk who judged all of his friends while having huge emotional problems he never tried to work on."

ricmauger

22. Cesar Diaz from On My Block

Man with furrowed brows in a gray hoodie, appears pensive or concerned
Kevin Estrada / ©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

"I fell head over heels for his sweet, 'in a gang but doesn't want to be in a gang' deal. His character completely changed during the last season and it just got downright annoying." 

taylorholmes97

23. Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory

Sheldon Cooper from Big Bang Theory wearing a blue t-shirt with a graphic, seated with a serious expression
Cbs / Â©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

"I didn’t find him quirky or eccentric. I just found him obnoxious, full of himself, and a really bad friend."

laloquita

Did your fave (or, let's be real, least fave) make the list? Let us know in the comments!

Responses have been edited for length/clarity. 