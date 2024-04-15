    23 Fictional TV Men Who Are Literal Garbage, No Question

    I'm glad we're all finally on the same page about our thoughts on Derek Shepherd.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨There are MAJOR spoilers ahead.🚨

    We asked the BuzzFeed Community which fictional TV show men they loved at first but quickly came to hate, and y'all didn't hold back. Here are those responses:

    1. Xavier Thorpe from Wednesday

    Screenshot from &quot;Wednesday&quot;
    Netflix / Everett Collection

    "I thought Xavier was cool, but then I low-key wanted to puke later in the show whenever he talked. I eye-rolled at him being the 'better' love interest."

    happywizard19

    2. Derek Shepherd from Grey's Anatomy

    Screenshot from &quot;Grey&#x27;s Anatomy&quot;
    Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "Everyone buys into him as McDreamy because the show TELLS us, CONSTANTLY, how he is this amazing, honorable, upstanding man...but rewatching the show, he is a complete and total ass all the time. He's a terrible person. He's smug, sanctimonious, self-righteous, does not respect anyone's boundaries, and he's a hypocrite."

    casachess

    3. Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl

    Screenshot from &quot;Gossip Girl&quot;
    Cw Network / Â©CW Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "He was so awkward and cute, and he and Serena were a really cute couple (for a teen CW drama). In the later seasons, he was so whiney and self-involved, and when Serena married him after he admitted to being Gossip Girl, I was INFURIATED."

    brooksshatraw

    4. Toby Damon from This Is Us

    Screenshot from &quot;This Is Us&quot;
    Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

    "We thought he could be the perfect match for Kate, but when his job takes him away and he starts looking at houses without Kate's knowledge, that was it for me. Like, that's your wife, man!"

    chavirotberg

    5. Jared Vasquez from Manifest

    Screenshot from &quot;Manifest&quot;
    Netflix / Everett Collection

    "At first, he was my favorite character because he was just nice and supportive all around, and he understood Michaela even when there was tension between them. But later on, it became clear that he was only being nice to Michaela because he wanted to get with her. IMO, I started disliking him after he cheated on Lourdes and started getting all controlling, but then he shot Michaela and blamed it on her new boyfriend. WTF?? And then he joined a hate group against her???? His arc was absolutely wild…"

    spicyquesadilla9

    6. Alex Karev from Grey's Anatomy

    Actor in a white lab coat portraying Dr. Alex Karev on a TV show set, looking concerned
    Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I didn't love him until a few seasons in, and then I loved him after some character development and great writing (most likely from Shonda). However, they completely undermined and ruined any character development that they built over a decade of filming when they wrote his character out of the show by making him ghost his amazing wife, his family, and his friends by getting back together with his love interest from years before.

    I love a full-circle moment, but honestly...they should’ve just killed him off. It completely ruined the character for me, and I can't help but think it was out of spite for his abrupt departure from the show."

    brooksshatraw

    "The way he left completely ruined his character and the show. I haven't been able to watch past that episode due to that horrendous piece of writing. It went completely against his character and was just awful. He would never have left Jo and Meredith like that."

    catiefenner

    7. Cole Turner from Charmed

    Closeup of Cole Turner, played by Julian McMahon
    Viacom / Â©Viacom/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "They gave him a good redemption arc just to throw it away and make him insufferable."

    chaotictokki

    8. Dean Forester from Gilmore Girls

    Screenshot from &quot;Gilmore Girls&quot;
    Warner Bros. / Everett Collection / Everett Col

    "I thought he was the perfect high school boyfriend, but his jealousy was problematic, and he was violent. Then, he cheats on his wife, like, dude, come on!"

    chavirotberg

    "He is cute at first but turns into a major jerk pretty soon."

    norobotsmag

    9. Ross Geller from Friends

    Ross from Friends with Marcel the monkey on his back, in the iconic Central Perk set
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "He's supposed to be the guy we root for, but he just isn't funny. Plus, he gets jealous and possessive of Rachel and is very judgmental of everyone."

    rachellehiggs94

    10. Nathan Shelley from Ted Lasso

    Screenshot from &quot;Ted Lasso&quot;
    Apple TV+ / Everett

    "At first, he was a great laugh, but later on, he just became an asshole."

    mustaaaaard

    11. Owen Hunt from Grey's Anatomy

    Owen Hunt from Grey&#x27;s Anatomy in scrubs, looking concerned in a hospital setting
    Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "When he first appeared, he was a rough and tough military man who came in all hot and sexy. But then he became a series regular and just kept getting worse and worse. For instance, he has such a misogynistic view of women, he refused to get help for his PTSD, he is okay with torturing animals (he even berated other residents for calling him out), and he married too many women only to either leave them (pregnant), have affairs, or just generally treat them like crap."

    bluekid82

    "I really liked Owen Hunt when he arrived, but he’s become an awful man. He's a great doctor, but he's a terrible human. He's so judgmental and dysfunctional."

    katerumtruffle

    "They should've left him single throughout the entire show, and maybe he wouldn't have turned so ick."

    kyliea4d1191840

    12. Elliot Stabler from Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime

    Screenshot from &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order&quot;
    Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I honestly think I overlooked what an unhinged and violent cop he was in the early seasons because he's really attractive, but toward the end of his time on SVU and definitely into Organized Crime, I realized this man needs therapy. And Queen Olivia Benson deserves better!"

    jjrenearni31721

    13. Logan Huntzberger from Gilmore Girls

    Screenshot from &quot;Gilmore Girls&quot;
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I thought Logan was great…for a minute. But then he kept opening his mouth every episode. And he kept letting his family and rich prep friends open their mouths. Then, years later, they did the Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, where he was just a pure trash human for the sake of Rory's dynamic, somehow mirroring her mom's. All in all, Logan became a representation of what's wrong with upper-class, high society relationships and how rich kids end up developing different values."

    reneb4b1d76327

    14. Bill Compton from True Blood

    Screenshot from &quot;True Blood&quot;
    HBO / Everett Collection

    "Perfect Southern vampire gentleman becomes a domineering cockwaffle in the later seasons."

    youcanjustgo

    15. Andy Bernard from The Office

    Character Andy Bernard from The Office in an office setting with a laptop and desk accessories
    Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "Andy Bernard was funny when he was introduced at the Stamford branch, but he should have never come to Scranton and definitely never should have been manager."

    trismi928

    16. Stefan Salvatore from The Vampire Diaries

    Screenshot from &quot;The Vampire Diaries&quot;
    The CW / Everett Collection

    "Such a controlling creep."

    emmab211993

    17. Lex Luthor from Smallville

    Lex Luthor from &#x27;Smallville&#x27; wearing a purple shirt and black coat
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros / courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    "In the beginning, I really enjoyed his friendship with Clark. At that point, you understood his actions. Then his true villain arc started, and I had to get off the I like Lex train and remember he is a villain."

    sallytracy

    18. Brandon Walsh from 90210

    Character from &quot;90210&quot; lounging on a sofa wearing a vibrant short-sleeved shirt
    Aaron Spelling Prods / Â©Aaron Spelling Prods/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I watched this show in my 30s and kept thinking, 'THIS is the nice guy?! He cheats on literally every woman he dates!' He's an absolute trash bag boyfriend and human. How we were convinced he was the nice guy and Dylan was the 'bad boy' is beyond me."

    micahdr

    19. Lucas Scott from One Tree Hill

    Screenshot from &quot;One Tree Hill&quot;
    Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "A loner boy, player. Like, not a good character arc."

    chavirotberg

    "He was so sweet, then just turned into a cheating bastard. Nathan was the better brother in the end."

    j4bd133df2

    "The first time I watched the show, he was my favorite. He was the one that I was rooting for whenever there was a 'Nathan vs. Lucas' type of thing. But as the seasons went on, he became more and more annoying. Cheating on Brooke was the first of many things that made me realize that Nathan is the better man."

    l_s_f

    20. Pete Wilder from Private Practice

    Screenshot from &quot;Private Practice&quot;
    Abc / Â©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "He was Addison's first love interest and kinda sexy and cocky in a way that was fun to watch. His approach to medicine and life was so different than hers, and they were a fascinating romantic combo. However, in the later seasons, they made his character miserable and angry and made him hate his wife and child. Such an odd route to go with the character, and when they killed him off, I was happy."

    brooksshatraw

    21. Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones

    Screenshot from &quot;Game of Thrones&quot;
    HBO / Everett Collection

    "I HATE him. He started out kind of charming and goofy, and then they pulled the Brienne bullshit, and now I DESPISE that with a passion. He claimed her but never used her name, simply calling her 'the big woman.' He talked about them as an inevitability despite her lack of interest! Everyone acted like this was totally okay and almost romantic, but speaking as a 6'2" woman who has had grown men say these things to me since I was 14, I can assure you it's horrible. If that plot had happened with any of the 'traditionally pretty' female characters, you'd have called him out straight away, but it felt like Brienne was written to just be pleased someone wanted to fuck her."

    garebehr

    22. Liam Henstridge from The Royals

    Screenshot from &quot;The Royals&quot;
    E! Network / Â©E! Network/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "He started off as a cute Golden Retriever type who just wanted to get the girl and make his dad proud, but once Season 3 hit, he started acting insufferable and entitled to a crown that was never even supposed to be his in the first place. He treated Willow like absolute shit as well as everyone around him. All of his actions became cringey, especially when he begged his mom to let him be king. His character arc gives me secondhand embarrassment."

    mcminesupergirl2

    23. And last, but certainly not least: Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother

    Screenshot from &quot;How I Met Your Mother&quot;
    Cbs / Â©CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "He started out as this lovable, cute, Golden Retriever energy boyfriend. Then turned into this narcissistic asshole. There was a reason why he was single for so long."

    cocothegroomer

    Responses have been edited for length/clarity. 

    Did your fave (or, let's be real, least fave) make the list? Let us know in the comments!