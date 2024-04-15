23 Fictional TV Men Who Are Literal Garbage, No Question

🚨There are MAJOR spoilers ahead.🚨
We asked the BuzzFeed Community which fictional TV show men they loved at first but quickly came to hate, and y'all didn't hold back. Here are those responses:
1. Xavier Thorpe from Wednesday
6. Alex Karev from Grey's Anatomy
7. Cole Turner from Charmed
9. Ross Geller from Friends
10. Nathan Shelley from Ted Lasso
11. Owen Hunt from Grey's Anatomy
12. Elliot Stabler from Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime
13. Logan Huntzberger from Gilmore Girls
14. Bill Compton from True Blood
15. Andy Bernard from The Office
16. Stefan Salvatore from The Vampire Diaries
17. Lex Luthor from Smallville
18. Brandon Walsh from 90210
19. Lucas Scott from One Tree Hill
20. Pete Wilder from Private Practice
21. Tormund Giantsbane from Game of Thrones
22. Liam Henstridge from The Royals
23. And last, but certainly not least: Ted Mosby from How I Met Your Mother
Responses have been edited for length/clarity.