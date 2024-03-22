We asked the BuzzFeed Community which TV characters were so bad — like genuinely insufferable — that they pretty much ruined their shows. Here's what they said:
6. Matt Donovan from The Vampire Diaries
7. Gina Linetti from Brooklyn Nine-Nine
8. Ann Perkins from Parks and Recreation
9. Andy Bernard from The Office
10. Izzy Stevens from Grey's Anatomy
11. Ross Gellar from Friends
12. Hazel Wassername from 30 Rock
13. Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother
14. Castiel from Supernatural
15. Randall Pearson on This Is Us
16. Mandy Hampton from The West Wing
17. Tom Haverford from Parks and Recreation
18. Owen Hunt from Grey's Anatomy
19. Pierce Hawthorne on Community
Responses have been edited for length/clarity.