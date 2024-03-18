Community·Posted on Mar 18, 2024Which TV Character Was So Bad, The Show Would've Been Better Off Without Them?Please tell us.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail Let's cut to the chase: we all have those TV characters who we absolutely can't stand. And sometimes, we even wonder how much better the show could be if that character just left. Maybe you absolutely hate Debbie Gallagher on Shameless and every single time she comes on screen you groan because somehow she just seems to get worse and worse. Paul Sarkis / ©Showtime / Courtesy Everett Collection Perhaps you're a die-hard Ted Lasso fan, but absolutely cannot STAND any time Nate comes on your TV screen, and honestly think the show would be better without him. ©Apple TV+ /Courtesy Everett Collection Maybe you thought Rory Gilmore brought every other Gilmore Girls character down, and if she left, the other characters would get the respect they rightfully deserved. Warner Bros. / Everett Whoever it is, we wanna know. Tell us which TV character was so bad they honestly made their shows worse. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post.