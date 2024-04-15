Ryan Gosling Did His Own Version Of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" On "SNL" — Here's What She Thought Of It

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt singing the Barbenheimer version of "All Too Well" was truly not on my 2024 bingo card.

This past weekend, Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live, and he was an absolute delight, if I do say so myself.

Ryan Gosling on &quot;SNL&quot;
Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

Ryan is known for breaking character whenever he appears on the show, so obviously, this most recent episode was no different. I swear he broke character multiple times in every single sketch.

Screenshots from &quot;SNL&quot;
NBC

And while everyone was talking about his inability to hold it together (listen, I'm not complaining), people were also IN LOVE with his opening monologue, where he sang his own rendition of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

Ryan Gosling hosting &quot;SNL&quot; and singing
Nbc / Will Heath / NBC via Getty Images

If you know anything about Taylor Swift, you KNOW the significance of "All Too Well." 

If you didn't have the blessing of watching the episode, here's how it all went down: So, Ryan is promoting his new movie The Fall Guy, in which he stars beside Emily Blunt and plays a stuntman.

Ryan Gosling on &quot;SNL&quot; with his arms outstretched
NBC / youtube.com

But, obviously, this is a totally new movie, and Barbie was all the rage last summer, so he can't talk about Ken or Kenergy anymore...or ken he?

Ryan Gosling on SNL set looks amused as he talks about Ken
NBC / youtube.com

Cue the sunglasses, piano, and fur coat.

NBC / youtube.com

And...Emily Blunt?! Then, there was a joke about how he's supposed to be promoting THEIR movie, The Fall Guy.

NBC / youtube.com

She told Ryan to move on from Barbie, and then she quickly realized that she wasn't over her summer 2023 smash hit Oppenheimer.

NBC / youtube.com

And now we're back in the Barbenheimer era.

Emily and Ryan singing together
NBC / youtube.com

People were absolutely living for it, including Taylor Swift, who shared her reaction on her Instagram story, saying, "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version)!!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is everything🫶🫶👏👏"

@taylorswift / Instagram: @taylorswift

We love a supportive queen!!!

Watch Ryan's full monologue here:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

And if you haven't already, you can watch his full SNL episode on Peacock.

