Ryan Gosling Did His Own Version Of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" On "SNL" — Here's What She Thought Of It

Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
This past weekend, Ryan Gosling hosted Saturday Night Live, and he was an absolute delight, if I do say so myself.
Ryan is known for breaking character whenever he appears on the show, so obviously, this most recent episode was no different. I swear he broke character multiple times in every single sketch.
And while everyone was talking about his inability to hold it together (listen, I'm not complaining), people were also IN LOVE with his opening monologue, where he sang his own rendition of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."
Hot Topic
Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
See our Taylor Swift Discussions
If you didn't have the blessing of watching the episode, here's how it all went down: So, Ryan is promoting his new movie The Fall Guy, in which he stars beside Emily Blunt and plays a stuntman.
But, obviously, this is a totally new movie, and Barbie was all the rage last summer, so he can't talk about Ken or Kenergy anymore...or ken he?
Cue the sunglasses, piano, and fur coat.
And...Emily Blunt?! Then, there was a joke about how he's supposed to be promoting THEIR movie, The Fall Guy.
She told Ryan to move on from Barbie, and then she quickly realized that she wasn't over her summer 2023 smash hit Oppenheimer.
And now we're back in the Barbenheimer era.
People were absolutely living for it, including Taylor Swift, who shared her reaction on her Instagram story, saying, "All Too Well (Ryan and Emily's Version)!!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is everything🫶🫶👏👏"
We love a supportive queen!!!
Watch Ryan's full monologue here:
And if you haven't already, you can watch his full SNL episode on Peacock.
Hot Topic
🔥 Full coverage and conversation on Taylor Swift
Share This Article
We see you lurking 👀
Join a Taylor Swift conversation instead.
See the Discussions