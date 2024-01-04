Skip To Content
    "I Was Just Really Excited": Jacob Elordi Shared His Thoughts About Filming The "Saltburn" Bathtub Scene

    The fact that you can buy a candle that smells like "Jacob Elordi's Bathwater" is just wild to me.

    Lauren Garafano
    BuzzFeed Staff

    🚨Warning: There are MASSIVE Saltburn spoilers ahead!🚨

    If you've been on the internet at all within the past two weeks chances are you know (maybe a little too much) about the movie Saltburn.

    closeup of jacob smiling in the movie
    Amazon Prime Video / MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    People have been talking nonstop about the chaotic movie, especially one scene in particular: Jacob Elordi's infamous bath scene.

    someone watching as jacob&#x27;s character takes a bath
    Amazon Prime Video / MGM

    In the scene, we see Ollie (Barry Keoghan) secretly watching as Felix (Jacob Elordi) masturbates in the bath. Then, Felix finishes, gets out of the bath and Ollie quickly jumps into the tub and starts licking and drinking the remaining water before it goes down the drain.

    ollie in the bathtub wearing his clothes
    Amazon Prime Video / MGM

    It sure is a moment!!!!

    So understandably, Jacob Elordi was asked about his first reaction to reading the scene in the script. In an interview with Stream Wars he said, "I was just really excited when I read that scene because you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time."

    jacob&#x27;s character smoking while laying in the grass
    Amazon Prime Video / MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    "It’s just great that [writer and director] Emerald [Fennell] was allowed to push those boundaries and expose people like that I think," he added. 

    Jacob has previously said that he felt honored to have been the subject of that scene and said, "I was like, 'Thank God, it’s [my bathwater],' I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry guzzling it like that."

    the two at the movie premiere
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    The moment has taken the world by storm, and now there's even a candle being sold that smells like "Jacob Elordi's Bathwater."

    Amazon Prime Video / MGM

    The product's description reads, “There’s nothing quite like the smell of a quality candle, particularly when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi and what we imagine His Highness to smell like.”

    And in a recent interview, Barry even joked that he owns 10. He told Variety, “I already have 10 of them. They’re all burning at my house right now.”

    ollie, with his shirt off, looking in a mirror
    Amazon Prime Video / MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    So, I guess let's hear it for Jacob Elordi's jizz-filled bathwater!!!!

    Amazon Prime Video / MGM

    Saltburn is currently streaming on Prime Video.