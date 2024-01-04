"I Was Just Really Excited": Jacob Elordi Shared His Thoughts About Filming The "Saltburn" Bathtub Scene

🚨Warning: There are MASSIVE Saltburn spoilers ahead!🚨
If you've been on the internet at all within the past two weeks chances are you know (maybe a little too much) about the movie Saltburn.
People have been talking nonstop about the chaotic movie, especially one scene in particular: Jacob Elordi's infamous bath scene.
In the scene, we see Ollie (Barry Keoghan) secretly watching as Felix (Jacob Elordi) masturbates in the bath. Then, Felix finishes, gets out of the bath and Ollie quickly jumps into the tub and starts licking and drinking the remaining water before it goes down the drain.
So understandably, Jacob Elordi was asked about his first reaction to reading the scene in the script. In an interview with Stream Wars he said, "I was just really excited when I read that scene because you don’t really see things like that in mainstream movies a lot of the time."
Jacob has previously said that he felt honored to have been the subject of that scene and said, "I was like, 'Thank God, it’s [my bathwater],' I was very proud. I was very proud to have Barry guzzling it like that."