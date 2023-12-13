So, while I was watching The Crown, I immediately clocked that Elizabeth Debicki was taller than almost every one of her costars, which made me wonder...how tall is she in real life?
And after a quick lil' Google search, I learned that she's 6'3".
And then I got to thinking...which other famous women are much taller than I expected? So, let's see:
5.
Venus Williams is 6'1".
8.
Sigourney Weaver is 6'0".
9.
Kimora Lee Simmons is 6'0".
10.
Brooke Shields is 6'0".
11.
Leslie Jones is 6'0".
14.
Allison Janney is 6'0".
15.
Jourdan Dunn is 6'0".
16.
Taylor Swift is 5'11".
17.
Uma Thurman is 5'11".
18.
Nicole Kidman is 5'11".
19.
Michelle Obama is 5'11".
20.
Tilda Swinton is 5'11".
21.
Karen Gillan is 5'11".
22.
Naomi Osaka is 5'11".
23.
And finally, Hannah Waddingham is 5'11".