Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
  • Viral badge

"The Crown" Star Elizabeth Debicki Is 6'3" — Here Are 23 More Famous Women Who Are Taller Than I Expected

Like, I knew Karlie Kloss was tall...but I never knew she was 6'2" tall.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

So, while I was watching The Crown, I immediately clocked that Elizabeth Debicki was taller than almost every one of her costars, which made me wonder...how tall is she in real life?

Screenshot from &quot;The Crown&quot;
Netflix

And after a quick lil' Google search, I learned that she's 6'3".

Elizabeth Debicki and another woman
James D. Morgan / Getty Images

And then I got to thinking...which other famous women are much taller than I expected? So, let's see:

1. Gwendoline Christie is 6'3".

Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie
Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

2. Karlie Kloss is 6'2".

Christian Siriano and Karlie Kloss
Axelle / FilmMagic

3. Ava Michelle is 6'2".

Ava Michelle and another woman
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

She starred in the accurately titled Tall Girl, too. 

4. Janet McTeer is 6'1".

Janet McTeer, Amber Tamblyn, and Alia Shawkat
Andrew Toth / Getty Images

5. Venus Williams is 6'1".

Serena and Venus Williams
View Press / Corbis via Getty Images

6. Geena Davis is 6'0".

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

7. Aisha Tyler is 6'0".

The hosts of &quot;The Talk&quot;
Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

8. Sigourney Weaver is 6'0".

Sigourney Weaver accepting an award
Str / AFP via Getty Images

9. Kimora Lee Simmons is 6'0".

Kimora Lee Simmons with a man
Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for ESSENCE

10. Brooke Shields is 6'0".

Brooke and her partner
Larry Busacca / Getty Images

11. Leslie Jones is 6'0".

The cast of &quot;Ghostbusters&quot;
Todd Williamson / Getty Images

12. Macy Gray is 6'0".

Macy Gray and others
David Becker / Getty Images for Le Vian Corp

13. Jane Lynch is 6'0".

Megan Mullally and Jane Lynch
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

14. Allison Janney is 6'0".

Octavia Spencer, Allison Janney, and Anna Faris
Araya Doheny / Getty Images

15. Jourdan Dunn is 6'0".

Jourdan Dunn posing with two men
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

16. Taylor Swift is 5'11".

Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars onstage
Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

17. Uma Thurman is 5'11".

Matthew Broderick, Uma Thurman, and Nathan Lane
Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

18. Nicole Kidman is 5'11".

Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman
Steve Granitz / WireImage

19. Michelle Obama is 5'11".

Michelle Obama with others
Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

20. Tilda Swinton is 5'11".

Tilda Swinton posing with others
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

21. Karen Gillan is 5'11".

Zoe Saldaña and Karen Gillan
Karwai Tang / WireImage

22. Naomi Osaka is 5'11".

Naomi Osaka and others
Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

23. And finally, Hannah Waddingham is 5'11".

Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images