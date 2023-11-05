The "Dance Moms" Cast Just Reunited For The First Time Ever, So Here's What The Girls Are Up To Now

It's been an action-packed week for all those Dance Moms fans out there. On Wednesday, Melissa Gisoni (Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler's mom) posted a selfie of her and all the original moms and daughters as they gathered to celebrate Paige Hyland's 23rd birthday.
And then just a day later, Lifetime announced a big ol' reunion special coming in 2024, after nearly a decade since a majority of the original cast left the series.
And to celebrate these monumental reunions, let's take a little trip down memory lane and see what the girlies have been up to since their time on the show:
1.First, here's Maddie Ziegler during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 9 years old.
And here's Maddie now; she's 21 years old now.
2.Here's Mackenzie Ziegler during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 7 years old.
And here's Kenzie now; she's 19 years old.
3.Here's Chloé Lukasiak during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 10 years old.
And here's Chloé now; she's 22 years old.
4.Here's Nia Sioux Frazier during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 10 years old.
And here's Nia now; she's 22 years old.
5.Here's Brooke Hyland during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 13 years old.
And here's Brooke now; she's 25 years old.
6.Here's Paige Hyland during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 11 years old.
And here's Paige now; she's 23 years old.
7.Here's Kendall Vertes during Season 2 of Dance Moms in 2012; she was 10 years old.
And here's Kendall now; she's 20 years old.
8.Here's Kalani Hilliker during Season 4 of Dance Moms in 2014; she was 14 years old.
And here's Kalani now; she's 23 years old.
9.Finally, here's JoJo Siwa during Season 5 of Dance Moms in 2015; she was 12 years old.