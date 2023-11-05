Skip To Content
    The "Dance Moms" Cast Just Reunited For The First Time Ever, So Here's What The Girls Are Up To Now

    For the first time in nearly a decade, the girls are reuniting for a reunion special set to air in 2024.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    It's been an action-packed week for all those Dance Moms fans out there. On Wednesday, Melissa Gisoni (Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler's mom) posted a selfie of her and all the original moms and daughters as they gathered to celebrate Paige Hyland's 23rd birthday.

    And then just a day later, Lifetime announced a big ol' reunion special coming in 2024, after nearly a decade since a majority of the original cast left the series.

    And to celebrate these monumental reunions, let's take a little trip down memory lane and see what the girlies have been up to since their time on the show:

    1. First, here's Maddie Ziegler during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 9 years old.

    Maddie Ziegler looking to the right
    Lifetime

    And here's Maddie now; she's 21 years old now.

    Maddie Ziegler
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SCAD

    After Dance Moms, Maddie became Sia's musical muse and appeared in a number of music videos like "Chandelier," "Elastic Heart," "Cheap Thrills," and "The Greatest." Maddie even starred in Sia's controversial film Music. She's also appeared in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Austin & Ally, Pretty Little LiarsWest Side Story, and The Fallout. In addition to acting, Maddie has had a number of other successful projects, like a memoir called The Maddie Diaries, a Morphe makeup palette, and a Fabletics line. Earlier this year, Maddie was included on the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in the Hollywood and Entertainment category. Most recently, she launched an American Eagle collection with her sister Kenzie. 

    2. Here's Mackenzie Ziegler during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 7 years old.

    A young Mackenzie Ziegler in front of a rack of dresses
    Lifetime

    And here's Kenzie now; she's 19 years old.

    Closeup of Mackenzie Zielger
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    Kenzie began acting and singing after leaving the Abby Lee Dance Company. She released her first album, Phases, in 2018 and has since collaborated with Sia on a song called "Exhale." She starred in the Brat TV series Total Eclipse and competed on the first season of The Masked Dancer. Earlier this year, she collabed with her sister Maddie for their American Eagle collection. Kenzie is still releasing music, too, with singles like "anatomy" and "sickly sweet."

    3. Here's Chloé Lukasiak during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 10 years old.

    A young Chloe Lukasiak in front of a rack of dresses
    Lifetime

    And here's Chloé now; she's 22 years old.

    Chloé Lukasiak
    Jc Olivera / WireImage

    Chloé left the series after Season 4 and continued dancing at Studio 19 Dance Complex. She also appeared in a few episodes of Season 7 as a guest star, when she joined The Irreplaceables team. Since Dance Moms, Chloé has started a successful YouTube channel, wrote a book, created a book club, acted in a few movies like The Message and Loophole, and attends college at Pepperdine. Last year, she publicly came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community and shared she had been dating pro skateboarder Brooklinn Khoury, and they're still together in 2023. 

    4. Here's Nia Sioux Frazier during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 10 years old.

    A young Nia looking serious in front of a rack of dresses
    Lifetime

    And here's Nia now; she's 22 years old.

    Nia Sioux Frazier
    Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

    Nia joined The Irreplaceables team after leaving ALDC. She starred on Brat TV's Sunnyside Up and started her own series called, Dance with Nia. She appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful back in 2018 and released a single called "Slay." She hosted a podcast called Adulting with her friend Teala Dunn, and she's also a YouTuber. She currently attends UCLA. 

    5. Here's Brooke Hyland during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 13 years old.

    A young and serious Brooke in front of a rack of dresses
    Lifetime

    And here's Brooke now; she's 25 years old.

    6. Here's Paige Hyland during Season 1 of Dance Moms in 2011; she was 11 years old.

    A young Paige in front of a pink backdrop
    Lifetime

    And here's Paige now; she's 23 years old.

    7. Here's Kendall Vertes during Season 2 of Dance Moms in 2012; she was 10 years old.

    A young Kendall in dance attire
    Lifetime

    And here's Kendall now; she's 20 years old.

    8. Here's Kalani Hilliker during Season 4 of Dance Moms in 2014; she was 14 years old.

    A young Kalani in dance attire
    Lifetime

    And here's Kalani now; she's 23 years old.

    Kalani Hilliker
    Noam Galai / Getty Images for JOVANI Fashion

    After the series, Kalani continued dancing. She began modeling and acting as well, starring in the Brat TV show Dirt. She was also a touring member of The Irreplaceables team. Kalani has a sock line at Claire's and a prom dress line, which she helped design with PromGirl. Most recently, she started a beauty and wellness company called Kare by Kalani.

    9. Finally, here's JoJo Siwa during Season 5 of Dance Moms in 2015; she was 12 years old.

    A young Jojo dressed for a dance routine
    Lifetime

    And here's JoJo now; she's 20 years old.

    JoJo Siwa
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    After Dance Moms, JoJo's career soared. She started singing, acting, and vlogging, which gained her over 12 million YouTube subscribers. She also has a number of JoJo-themed products like bows, dolls, bedding, board games, makeup, and even ice cream. She's written several books and appeared on many TV shows, including The Masked Singer, where she was revealed to be T-Rex. In 2020, JoJo was named one of Time's Most Influential People and came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in early 2021. Also in 2021, JoJo's show Siwa's Dance Pop Revolution debuted on Peacock, and she competed on Dancing with the Stars. She and her dance partner Jenna Johnson gained notoriety as first same-sex dance partnership in the US show's history and went on to win second place. She returned to TV in 2022 as one of the judges on So You Think You Can Dance. Most recently, she appeared on the reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. 