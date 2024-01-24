Skip To Content
    39 Famous People Whose Names You Might Be Pronouncing Incorrectly

    I def pronounced Cillian Murphy's name wrong for years, and I'm so embarrassed.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Travis Kelce

    Travis Kelce
    Ryan Kang / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "TRAH-VIS KELS"

    2. Cillian Murphy

    Cillian Murphy
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    How it's actually pronounced: "KILL-ee-an MUR-fee"

    3. Zendaya

    Zendaya
    Marc Piasecki / WireImage

    How it's actually pronounced: "zen-DAY-uh"

    4. Brendan Fraser

    Brendan Fraser
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    How it's actually pronounced: "BREN-dan FRAY-zer"

    5. Chrissy Teigen

    Chrissy Teigen
    Mat Hayward / Getty Images for IMDb

    How it's actually pronounced: "kriss-EE TIE-gen"

    6. Amanda Seyfried

    Amanda Seyfried
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "ah-MAN-duh SIGH-fred"

    7. Haim

    Haim
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "HAI-um"

    8. Adele

    Adele
    Stefanie Keenan / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "huh-DALE"

    9. Tana Mongeau

    Tana Mongeau
    Gilbert Flores / Penske Media via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "tan-nuh MO-JO"

    10. Raven-Symoné

    Raven-Symoné
    Allison Dinner / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "RAY-ven si-mo-NAY" 

    11. Steve Buscemi

    Steve Buscemi
    Rob Kim / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

    How it's actually pronounced: "STEEV boo-SEM-ee"

    12. Quvenzhané Wallis

    Quvenzhané Wallis
    Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Apple TV+

    How it's actually pronounced: "kwah-VAN-ja-NAY WALL-iss"

    13. Chiwetel Ejiofor

    Chiwetel Ejiofor
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "CHEW-it-ell edge-EE-oh-four"

    14. Lindsay Lohan

    Lindsay Lohan
    Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "LIND-zee LOW-en"

    15. Joe Manganiello

    Joe Manganiello
    Randy Brooke / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "jo MAN-gah-nello"

    16. Gal Gadot

    Gal Gadot
    Taylor Hill / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "gal gah-DOTE"

    17. Paul Mescal

    Paul Mescal
    Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos

    How it's actually pronounced: "PAWL mez-kuhl"

    18. Rihanna

    Rihanna
    Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "ree-ANNE-uh"

    19. Hasan Minhaj

    Hasan Minhaj
    John Nacion / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "HASS-en min-HAJ"

    20. Saoirse Ronan

    Saoirse Ronan
    Indiewire / IndieWire via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "SUR-sha ROH-nin"

    21. Ariana Grande

    Ariana Grande
    David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "ah-ree-AN-uh grand-EE"

    22. Ewan McGregor

    Ewan McGregor
    Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Disney

    How it's actually pronounced: "YOO-uhn muh-GREH-gur"

    23. Avan Jogia

    Avan Jogia
    Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

    How it's actually pronounced: "AAH-van JO-ghee-uh"

    24. Justin Theroux

    Justin Theroux
    Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

    How it's actually pronounced: "JUST-in the-ROO"

    25. Taylor Lautner

    Taylor Lautner
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Inaugural Lemons Foundation Gala hosted by Taylor & Taylor Laut

    How it's actually pronounced: "TAY-ler LOWT-ner"

    26. Kesha

    Kesha
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for ABA

    How it's actually pronounced: "KEH-shuh"

    27. Daniel Kaluuya

    Daniel Kaluuya
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "DAN-yell kah-LOO-ya"

    28. Tove Lo

    Tove Lo
    Jc Olivera / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "too-vay-LOO"

    29. Emily Ratajkowski

    Emily Ratajkowski
    Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "EM-uh-lee rah-tuh-COW-ski"

    30. Alicia Silverstone

    Alicia Silverstone
    Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "ah-LEE-see-ah SIL-ver-stohn"

    31. Denzel Washington

    Denzel Washington
    Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "DEN-zil WAA-shuhng-tun"

    32. Kirsten Dunst

    Kirsten Dunst
    Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "KEER-stuhn DUHNST"

    33. Ralph Fiennes

    Ralph Fiennes
    Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "RAYF FINES"

    34. Mahershala Ali

    Mahershala Ali
    Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netflix

    How it's actually pronounced: "mah-HER-shuh-luh ah-LEE"

    35. Isla Fisher

    Isla Fisher
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "EYE-la FISH-ur"

    36. Lupita Nyong'o

    Lupita Nyong&#x27;o
    Leon Bennett / Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "loo-PEE-ta NYONG-oh"

    37. Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "kuh-MEE-luh kuh-BEH-yo”

    38. Mariska Hargitay

    Mariska Hargitay
    Nbc / Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images

    How it's actually pronounced: "mar-ISH-kah HAR-gih-tay"

    39. Milo Ventimiglia

    Milo Ventimiglia
    Jc Olivera / FilmMagic

    How it's actually pronounced: "MY-low ven-teh-MIL-lee-ah"