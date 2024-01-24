Celebrity·Posted 21 hours ago39 Famous People Whose Names You Might Be Pronouncing IncorrectlyI def pronounced Cillian Murphy's name wrong for years, and I'm so embarrassed.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Travis Kelce Ryan Kang / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "TRAH-VIS KELS" 2. Cillian Murphy Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic How it's actually pronounced: "KILL-ee-an MUR-fee" 3. Zendaya Marc Piasecki / WireImage How it's actually pronounced: "zen-DAY-uh" 4. Brendan Fraser Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic How it's actually pronounced: "BREN-dan FRAY-zer" 5. Chrissy Teigen Mat Hayward / Getty Images for IMDb How it's actually pronounced: "kriss-EE TIE-gen" 6. Amanda Seyfried Amy Sussman / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "ah-MAN-duh SIGH-fred" 7. Haim Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "HAI-um" 8. Adele Stefanie Keenan / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "huh-DALE" 9. Tana Mongeau Gilbert Flores / Penske Media via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "tan-nuh MO-JO" 10. Raven-Symoné Allison Dinner / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "RAY-ven si-mo-NAY" 11. Steve Buscemi Rob Kim / Getty Images for Tribeca Festival How it's actually pronounced: "STEEV boo-SEM-ee" 12. Quvenzhané Wallis Leigh Vogel / Getty Images for Apple TV+ How it's actually pronounced: "kwah-VAN-ja-NAY WALL-iss" 13. Chiwetel Ejiofor Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "CHEW-it-ell edge-EE-oh-four" 14. Lindsay Lohan Kena Betancur / AFP via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "LIND-zee LOW-en" 15. Joe Manganiello Randy Brooke / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "jo MAN-gah-nello" 16. Gal Gadot Taylor Hill / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "gal gah-DOTE" 17. Paul Mescal Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images for Gucci Cosmos How it's actually pronounced: "PAWL mez-kuhl" 18. Rihanna Gilbert Flores / WWD via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "ree-ANNE-uh" 19. Hasan Minhaj John Nacion / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "HASS-en min-HAJ" 20. Saoirse Ronan Indiewire / IndieWire via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "SUR-sha ROH-nin" 21. Ariana Grande David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "ah-ree-AN-uh grand-EE" 22. Ewan McGregor Jeff Spicer / Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Disney How it's actually pronounced: "YOO-uhn muh-GREH-gur" 23. Avan Jogia Daniele Venturelli / WireImage How it's actually pronounced: "AAH-van JO-ghee-uh" 24. Justin Theroux Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic How it's actually pronounced: "JUST-in the-ROO" 25. Taylor Lautner Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Inaugural Lemons Foundation Gala hosted by Taylor & Taylor Laut How it's actually pronounced: "TAY-ler LOWT-ner" 26. Kesha Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for ABA How it's actually pronounced: "KEH-shuh" 27. Daniel Kaluuya Amy Sussman / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "DAN-yell kah-LOO-ya" 28. Tove Lo Jc Olivera / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "too-vay-LOO" 29. Emily Ratajkowski Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "EM-uh-lee rah-tuh-COW-ski" 30. Alicia Silverstone Michael Loccisano / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "ah-LEE-see-ah SIL-ver-stohn" 31. Denzel Washington Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "DEN-zil WAA-shuhng-tun" 32. Kirsten Dunst Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "KEER-stuhn DUHNST" 33. Ralph Fiennes Bravo / Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "RAYF FINES" 34. Mahershala Ali Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netflix How it's actually pronounced: "mah-HER-shuh-luh ah-LEE" 35. Isla Fisher Frazer Harrison / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "EYE-la FISH-ur" 36. Lupita Nyong'o Leon Bennett / Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "loo-PEE-ta NYONG-oh" 37. Camila Cabello Variety / Variety via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "kuh-MEE-luh kuh-BEH-yo” 38. Mariska Hargitay Nbc / Todd Williamson / NBC via Getty Images How it's actually pronounced: "mar-ISH-kah HAR-gih-tay" 39. Milo Ventimiglia Jc Olivera / FilmMagic How it's actually pronounced: "MY-low ven-teh-MIL-lee-ah"