4.
Then, Kelsea released "Blindsided" in response to Morgan's song.
9.
Kelly Clarkson's song "Mine" is about her marriage and divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
10.
Taylor Swift's song "Dear John" is widely believed to be about her relationship with John Mayer.
11.
Then, John Mayer released "Paper Doll" which is rumored to be about Taylor Swift.
12.
Demi Lovato's song "29" is widely believed to be about her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama.
13.
Taylor Swift's song "All Too Well" is rumored to be about her whirlwind three-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal back in 2010.
14.
The Jonas Brothers' song "Much Better" makes direct references to Taylor Swift after her breakup with Joe Jonas.
16.
Finally, Little Mix's song "Shout Out to My Ex" is believed to be about Zayn, who dated Perrie Edwards for about four years.