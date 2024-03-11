Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    We Used AI To Show What Best Picture Nominated Movies Would Look Like As Red Carpet Gowns, And The "Barbie" One Is Absolutely Stunning

    No joke, I'd pay a gazillion dollars just to try on the Everything Everywhere All At Once gown.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Hot Topic
    🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024

    The Oscars are almost here! And one thing about me is that I love movies and awards show fashion.

    janelle monae posing in a black top and flowing orange skirt at an awards event
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

    So, I figured, what would happen if I combined the two? And I used AI to turn some Best Picture nominees from the last decade into red carpet gowns. Here's how they turned out:

    Just wanted to add that not EVERY best picture nominee could be included, because, well, some just don't lend themselves to becoming a dress. 

    1. Barbie (2023)

    Elaborate gown with floral embellishments on a mannequin
    Hot Topic
    The Oscars have finally arrived! Keep up with the losers, winners, and best dressed celebs right here.
    Check out our Oscars coverage

    2. Poor Things (2023)

    A mannequin displays an elaborate gown with ruffled layers and a corseted bodice, evoking a dramatic, historical style

    3. Maestro (2023)

    A black and white gown with a voluminous skirt

    4. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

    A multilayered gown with intricate patterns, long sleeves, and puffy shoulders

    5. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

    Long sleeveless gown with intricate beading

    6. Elvis (2022)

    a dark gown with a corset top and beaded detailing

    7. Dune (2021)

    a long detailed gown with a star-themed corset and a flowing cape with embellishments

    8. West Side Story (2021)

    a two-toned mini dress with a ruffled detailing and a staples corset top

    9. Little Women (2019)

    Elegant gown with detailed embroidery with full skirt, long sheer sleeves and lace detailing

    10. Ford V. Ferrari (2019)

    floor-length dress featuring a draped, multicolored design with a full skirt

    11. Joker (2019)

    an elegant red gown with intricate multicolored beadwork in a mermaid silhouette

    12. Black Panther (2018)

    floor-length gown with intricate beading and a high neck

    13. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)

    Mannequin displaying a sleeveless, deep V-neck gown with a gradient and sparkly bodice

    14. The Favourite (2018)

    Elegant black and white gown with intricate lace detailing on a full skirt and short ruffled sleeves

    15. A Star is Born (2018)

    floor length gown with intricate gold beading and musical notes, a plunging neck line and sleeveless

    16. The Shape of Water (2017)

    mermaid-themed gown with layered scale details

    17. Moonlight (2016)

    layered blue and purple ruffles on a floor length, full skirt dress with a strapless ruffled top

    18. La La Land (2016)

    floor length strapless gown with floral adornment and a gradient flowing skirt on a mannequin

    19. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

    sleeveless floor-length gown with intricate beading on a mannequin

    20. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

    floor length floral-embroidered gown that&#x27;s sleeveless

    21. And finally, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

    stapless gown with feather-like details and layered tulle skirt
    Hot Topic
    🔥 People are talking about the Oscars 2024
    We see you lurking 👀
    Join an Oscars conversation instead.
    See the Discussions