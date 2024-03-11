Hot Topic
The Oscars are almost here! And one thing about me is that I love movies and awards show fashion.
So, I figured, what would happen if I combined the two? And I used AI to turn some Best Picture nominees from the last decade into red carpet gowns. Here's how they turned out:
Just wanted to add that not EVERY best picture nominee could be included, because, well, some just don't lend themselves to becoming a dress.
1. Barbie (2023)
3. Maestro (2023)
5. Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)
6. Elvis (2022)
7. Dune (2021)
10. Ford V. Ferrari (2019)
11. Joker (2019)
13. Bohemian Rhapsody (2018)
14. The Favourite (2018)
15. A Star is Born (2018)
16. The Shape of Water (2017)
17. Moonlight (2016)
18. La La Land (2016)
19. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)
20. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
21. And finally, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)
