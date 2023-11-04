15 Actors Who Were Ready To Give Up On Acting, And Then Booked Their Breakout Roles Weeks (Or Days) Later

Jacob Elordi was living in his car and only had about $400–$800 left in his bank account after filming The Kissing Booth. He planned on going back home to Australia to work and recover from Hollywood, but ended up landing his breakout role as Nate Jacobs on Euphoria.