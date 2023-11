9.

Joshua Bassett recalled getting really frustrated with Hollywood after getting "really close" to landing roles before finding out someone else got the job. "It was, like, audition after audition of me getting really close to things, and the reason why I wasn't getting them was always ridiculous. It was either somebody had a larger social media platform or some ridiculous reason," he told Access Hollywood . "I was just getting really frustrated, and I remember telling my dad, 'The joy of [acting] is gone. I don't enjoy it anymore. It's not something I want to do.' And he [was] like, 'You've gone this far, why don't you just wait it out a month?' And I was like, 'OK, fine.' ... I was ready to quit that day." About a month later, he auditioned for his breakout role of Ricky Bowen on