29 Side-By-Sides Of Famous People At Their First Golden Globes Vs. Them At The 2024 Show

Celebrity·Posted on Jan 8, 202429 Side-By-Sides Of Famous People At Their First Golden Globes Vs. Them At The 2024 ShowI know this is how time works, but it's wild to me that Emma Stone's first Golden Globes was 13 years ago.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail 1. Emma Stone (2011 vs. 2024) Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Then: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in Easy A.Now: She won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in Poor Things and was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama for her performance in The Curse. 2. Leonardo DiCaprio (1994 vs. 2024) Ted Dayton / Penske Media via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Then: He was nominated for Best Supporting Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, Musical, or Comedy for his performance in What's Eating Gilbert Grape. Now: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his performance in Killers of the Flower Moon. 3. Cillian Murphy (2006 vs. 2024) Steve Granitz / WireImage, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Then: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in Breakfast on Pluto. Now: He won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his performance in Oppenheimer. 4. Meryl Streep (1989 vs. 2024) Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Getty Images Then: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for her performance in Evil Angels.Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her performance in Only Murders in the Building. 5. Julianne Moore (1998 vs. 2024) Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Then: She was nominated for Best Supporting Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, Musical, or Comedy for her performance in Boogie Nights.Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her performance in May December. 6. Jeffrey Wright (2004 vs. 2024) J. Vespa / WireImage, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Then: He won the award for Best Supporting Performance by a Male Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for his performance in Angels in America. Now: He's nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in American Fiction. 7. Bradley Cooper (2010 vs. 2024) Wwd / Penske Media via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Then: He was a presenter. Now: He was nominated for Best Director and Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his work on Maestro. 8. Paul Giamatti (2005 vs. 2024) Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Then: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in Sideways. That same movie also won the award for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy. Now: He won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in The Holdovers. 9. Jennifer Lawrence (2011 vs. 2024) Steve Granitz / WireImage, Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Then: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for her performance in Winter's Bone. Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in No Hard Feelings. 10. Danielle Brooks (2015 vs. 2024) Steve Granitz / WireImage, Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Then: She was there as a guest of the show, and her series Orange Is the New Black had gotten three nominations. Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her performance in The Color Purple. 11. Margot Robbie (2013 vs. 2024) Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Getty Images Then: She was a presenter, and her movie The Wolf of Wall Street had two nominations. Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in Barbie. Barbie was also nominated for several awards and won the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. 12. Natalie Portman (2005 vs. 2024) Carlo Allegri / Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Getty Images Then: She won the award for Best Supporting Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, Musical, or Comedy for her performance in Closer. Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in May December. 13. Robert Downey Jr. (1993 vs. 2024) Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Then: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his performance in Chaplin. Now: He won the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his performance in Oppenheimer. 14. Martin Scorsese (1994 vs. 2024) Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Then: He was nominated for Best Director — Motion Picture for his work on The Age of Innocence.Now: He was nominated for Best Director — Motion Picture for his work on Killers of the Flower Moon. 15. Matt Damon (1997 vs. 2024) Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Rich Polk / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Then: He and Ben Affleck won the award for Best Screenplay for their work on Good Will Hunting. He was also nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his performance in Good Will Hunting. Now: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in Air. 16. Emily Blunt (2007 vs. 2024) Steve Granitz / WireImage, Tommaso Boddi / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Then: She won the award for Best Supporting Performance by a Female Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film for her performance in Gideon's Daughter. She was also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her performance in The Devil Wears Prada.Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her performance in Oppenheimer. 17. Keri Russell (1999 vs. 2024) Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Then: She was nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Television Series — Drama for her performance in Felicity.Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama for her performance in The Diplomat. 18. Rosamund Pike (2015 vs. 2024) Jeff Vespa / WireImage, John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Then: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for her performance in Gone Girl. Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her performance in Saltburn. 19. Pedro Pascal (2015 vs. 2024) Jeff Vespa / WireImage Then: He was a guest of the show.Now: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his performance in The Last of Us. He also injured his arm after a fall. 20. Christina Ricci (1999 vs. 2024) Jim Smeal / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Then: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in The Opposite of Sex.Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television for her performance in Yellowjackets. 21. Nicolas Cage (1993 vs. 2024) Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Axelle / FilmMagic Then: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in Honeymoon in Vegas. Now: He was nominated again for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in Dream Scenario. 22. Mark Ruffalo (2001 vs. 2024) Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Then: He was attending as a guest. Now: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his performance in Poor Things. 23. Da'Vine Joy Randolph (2020 vs. 2024) Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images via Getty Images, Steve Granitz / FilmMagic Then: She was a presenter, and her movie Dolemite Is My Name was nominated for two awards.Now: She won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her performance in The Holdovers. 24. Brie Larson (2016 vs. 2024) John Shearer / Getty Images, Lionel Hahn / Getty Images Then: She won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for her performance in Room. Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her performance in Lessons in Chemistry. 25. Ryan Gosling (2011 vs. 2024) Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Then: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his performance in Blue Valentine.Now: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his performance in Barbie. 26. Annette Bening (1991 vs. 2024) Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images, John Salangsang / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images Then: She was a presenter. Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for her performance in Nyad. 27. David Oyelowo (2015 vs. 2024) Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, Monica Schipper / The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Then: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his performance in Selma.Now: He was nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his performance in Lawmen: Bass Reeves. 28. Greta Gerwig (2014 vs. 2024) Jason Merritt / Getty Images, Amy Sussman / Getty Images Then: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her performance in Frances Ha.Now: She was nominated for Best Director — Motion Picture for her work on Barbie. Barbie was also nominated for several awards and won the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. 29. And finally, Helen Mirren (1997 vs. 2024) Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc, Jon Kopaloff / WireImage, Then: She won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor — Miniseries or Television Film for her performance in Losing Chase. Now: She was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Drama for her performance in 1923. Check out the rest of our Golden Globes coverage here.