We asked the BuzzFeed Community which TV shows had mediocre starts but ultimately became great. Here's what they said:
1. Superstore
5. Grimm
7. Supernatural
8. Friends
9. The Office
10. Buffy the Vampire Slayer
11. Star Trek: The Next Generation
12. Parks and Recreation
13. Doctor Who
14. American Dad
15. The Big Bang Theory
16. The Good Fight
17. Schitt's Creek
18. Stranger Things
19. The Middle
20. Seinfeld
21. Cougar Town
22. Smallville
23. And finally, Night Court
Responses have been edited for length/clarity.