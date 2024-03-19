So, we've all watched TV shows that had pretty great — dare I say, perfect — first seasons...only for them to go and ruin it all with Seasons 2, 3, 4, 5, and so on.
But what about the opposite? What TV shows, in your opinion, started off terribly, but then became the greatest of all time?
Like, maybe you believe The Office is an American TV staple, but during every rewatch you have to power through that not-so-funny first season to get to the good stuff.
Perhaps you were intrigued by Ginny and Georgia but felt the first season felt a little too cheesy. Then, when you finally got around to watching Season 2, you were so blown away by the acting and storytelling that it instantly became your new favorite watch.