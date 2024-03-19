Skip To Content
What TV Shows Started Off Pretty Bad In Season 1, But Really Stepped It Up As Time Went On?

I swear It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia wouldn't be the perfect show it is if Danny DeVito hadn't joined the cast in Season 2.

by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

So, we've all watched TV shows that had pretty great — dare I say, perfect — first seasons...only for them to go and ruin it all with Seasons 2, 3, 4, 5, and so on.

But what about the opposite? What TV shows, in your opinion, started off terribly, but then became the greatest of all time?

Like, maybe you believe The Office is an American TV staple, but during every rewatch you have to power through that not-so-funny first season to get to the good stuff.

Two men in an office, one standing in a suit, the other sitting and smirking
Nbc / Â©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

Perhaps you were intrigued by Ginny and Georgia but felt the first season felt a little too cheesy. Then, when you finally got around to watching Season 2, you were so blown away by the acting and storytelling that it instantly became your new favorite watch.

Two women on screen, one wearing a sweater and the other in a coat, expressing surprise
©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

Maybe you're a MASSIVE fan of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but felt the show only hit its stride in Season 2 when Danny DeVito joined the cast.

Four men, some holding cleaning supplies, looking at the camera with serious expressions
Fx Networks / Â©FX Networks/Courtesy Everett Collection

Whatever it is, we wanna know! Tell us which TV shows had some not-so-great starts but eventually became amazing — and why. The best responses will be included in a BuzzFeed Community post or video.