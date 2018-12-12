Conservative MPs Are Voting On Whether Or Not Theresa May Can Continue As Leader

Conservative MPs are voting this evening either to keep Theresa May as their leader and prime minister or to remove her from office, in a career-defining confidence vote triggered by MPs who are unhappy with her draft EU withdrawal agreement.
It was confirmed Wednesday morning that the required 48 letters had been received by the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, meaning that a simple majority is now enough to force her to stand down.
The ballot paper includes the following two questions:
"I HAVE confidence in Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party."
"I DO NOT HAVE confidence in Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party."
May met with Tory MPs at 5pm and voting was set to begin at 6pm, with a result expected after voting finishes at 8pm.
Speaking to reporters outside the meeting after it had finished, attorney general Geoffrey Cox said May gave a "strong prime-ministerial performance".
One MP, who left the meeting ahead of May, said that nobody had implored her directly to stand down. The MP said those with concerns “want more reassurances of what the strategy is, and what would happen if her deal didn’t get through”.
The MP said the prime minister had “acknowledged a range of options from conservatives who think that a deal on WTO terms is acceptable, and those who have huge concerns about that”.
The toughest question she faced in the room, they said, came from an MP who told her that “stamina is not a policy”.
The MP felt that there was “a huge wellspring of support and admiration for the prime minister” and that colleagues had referenced her stamina.
May told those gathered that "in my heart I would like to lead the party into the next election" but appeared to concede that she did not expect this to be the case, the MP added.
International development minister Alistair Burt told BuzzFeed News: “The truth is [the party] is as divided as it has been for the last 30 years in this issue. Europe is a fault line in the Conservative party.”
He said the Westminster party was always more divided than the membership on the issue, but believed the fault line had “grown and grown”.
“It’s greater now in the party than its ever been,” Burt added.
“I don’t believe there’s a a magical off-the-shelf deal that only Britain would have got if there’d been somebody else shouting loudly in English at all these foreigners. I don’t think changing the leader makes any difference either.”
When asked whether the party risked splitting he said: “We have now to be very careful. The party is dancing rather merrily on a precipice in relation to this, and just because it hasn’t happened in the past, doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen.”
Burt said that should May survive the vote, he hopes that the impact on the ERG would be “heavy.”
Health secretary Matt Hancock described it as an "emotional meeting". He added that May would love to run again "not least to make up for last year’s election”, but he said “she recognises she can’t."
Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin and Harpenden, told reporters: "It was a good statement. I think she'll be fine."
James Cleverly, deputy chair of the Tory party, when asked how the meeting went for May told BuzzFeed News: “I think she’ll get the support that she needs. I would much rather we weren’t going through this distraction at the moment and she was just getting on with the important job, but we are where we are so we’ll just get through this tonight and get back to work tomorrow.”
According to MPs at the meeting, May said she wouldn't stand in the next general election in 2022, as was hinted at by her spokesperson earlier in the day.
A defiant May told the media on Wednesday morning that she would fight on to make the case for her premiership, pointedly telling Brexiteer critics within her party that electing a new leader could delay or even derail Brexit entirely.
Those critics have attacked the withdrawal agreement for keeping too close a relationship with the EU via the so-called backstop, which ensures a soft border with Northern Ireland.
Should May win the vote, party rules mean she cannot be challenged for a year.
This is a developing story — check back here for updates and follow @BuzzFeedUKPol on Twitter.
Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Hannah Al-Othman is a political correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Hannah Al-Othman at hannah.al-othman@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.