Conservative MPs Are Voting On Whether Or Not Theresa May Can Continue As Leader

Conservative MPs are voting this evening either to keep Theresa May as their leader and prime minister or to remove her from office, in a career-defining confidence vote triggered by MPs who are unhappy with her draft EU withdrawal agreement.

It was confirmed Wednesday morning that the required 48 letters had been received by the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbench Tory MPs, meaning that a simple majority is now enough to force her to stand down.

The ballot paper includes the following two questions:

"I HAVE confidence in Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party."

"I DO NOT HAVE confidence in Theresa May as leader of the Conservative party."

May met with Tory MPs at 5pm and voting was set to begin at 6pm, with a result expected after voting finishes at 8pm.

Speaking to reporters outside the meeting after it had finished, attorney general Geoffrey Cox said May gave a "strong prime-ministerial performance".

One MP, who left the meeting ahead of May, said that nobody had implored her directly to stand down. The MP said those with concerns “want more reassurances of what the strategy is, and what would happen if her deal didn’t get through”.

The MP said the prime minister had “acknowledged a range of options from conservatives who think that a deal on WTO terms is acceptable, and those who have huge concerns about that”.

The toughest question she faced in the room, they said, came from an MP who told her that “stamina is not a policy”.

The MP felt that there was “a huge wellspring of support and admiration for the prime minister” and that colleagues had referenced her stamina.