Tory MPs Will Hold A Vote Of Confidence In Theresa May's Leadership

A vote of confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May will be held on Wednesday evening after at least 48 Conservative MPs submitted letters calling for it to take place.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs, announced that the number of letters required to trigger a vote had been exceeded.

"The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded," he wrote.

A ballot will be held between 6pm and 8pm today, he added.

"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards and an announcement will be made as soon as possible in the evening."