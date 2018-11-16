This Is How A Tory Leadership No-Confidence Vote Works

Since it emerged on Tuesday that UK government and EU officials had agreed a draft Brexit deal, there has been febrile speculation at Westminster that the magic number had been reached as furious Brexiteers and even Remainers finally lost patience in May’s leadership.

British politics has been obsessed for the last three days with one number: 48. That represents 15% of current Conservative MPs, the threshold for triggering a no-confidence vote in the party’s leader, prime minister Theresa May.

This is the mechanism for triggering a no-confidence vote: The dissenting MPs individually write letters to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, the body that represents Tory backbenchers, expressing no confidence in the prime minister. On Thursday, the leader of the hardline Tory Brexiteer European Research Group, Jacob Rees-Mogg, theatrically announced that he had submitted his letter to Brady at a packed press conference on the steps outside Parliament.

Brady keeps a tally, and if the threshold is reached he’ll call a vote of all Tory MPs — unless Theresa May decides to resign first.

In the year and a half since the last general election, there’s been a lot of speculation about how many letters Brady has received. There was a flurry of anxiousness among some Tories at the start of the year that the count had gone into the 40s. But Brady is famously tight-lipped about both the number of letters he’s received and the identities of those who’ve submitted them. Speaking at this year’s Tory party conference in Birmingham he mocked the pundits’ attempts to keep score, saying MPs often told journalists “they had sent in letters which they hadn’t, or that they’ve withdrawn letters they never sent in the first place”.

What happens once 48 letters have been received?

If Brady’s count does reach 48, he has to agree with May a timetable for a confidence vote “as soon as possible in the circumstances prevailing”. The ballot would be held secretly.

The last time the Tories held such a ballot was in 2003, when Iain Duncan Smith was leader. In that case, the vote was held the day after the chair of the 1922 committee announced he’d received enough letters to trigger a ballot. Duncan lost and was removed as leader.

May would only have to win the confidence vote by a simple majority to remain as leader. At present, that amounts to 158 MPs.

Some Tories think that a narrow win isn’t enough — that a leader without a strong majority wouldn’t have the authority to continue. However, some Downing Street advisers have argued that because of the extraordinary circumstances, May could carry on even if she scraped through by only a few votes.

What happens after the result?

Under party rules, if May wins a confidence vote she can’t be challenged for another year. That explains why she hasn’t faced a confidence vote before now, even though so many of her MPs have been desperately unhappy with her Brexit policy: They calculated that they didn’t have the numbers to win and would then be stuck with her.

If May loses a confidence vote, she’s finished — a leadership contest would be held and the party would elect a new prime minister.

