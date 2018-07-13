 back to top
Here's What Happened When Donald Trump Met The Queen

He's having a right royal time.

Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

US President Donald Trump met the Queen today.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire / PA Images

Here's that picture again but close up.

Steve Parsons / PA Wire / PA Images

The Queen hosted Trump and his wife, Melania, at Windsor Castle on Friday as part of their four-day visit to the UK.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

It is the first time Trump has visited the UK as president and the first time he has met the Queen.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Trumps were greeted with a salute and musical performance from the Queen's Coldstream Guards.

Matt Dunham / AFP / Getty Images
Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images

They played the American national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Queen hosted the Trumps for tea.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Trumps have now left the castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held their wedding in May. Trump's next stop is his golf course in Scotland.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images

