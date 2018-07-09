Here Are Those Pictures Of The Royal Baby's Christening You Know You Want To See

The Queen stayed home, but the rest of your favourite royals – Kate! William! Harry! Meghan! – turned up for the baptism at St James' Palace.

Advertisement

It is also the first time the Cambridges have been seen together as a family of five. Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis.

Welby recently conducted the ceremony at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Advertisement

The River Jordan is where Christians believe Jesus was baptised by John the Baptist, so it is considered to be really rather holy.

The same one was worn by his brother and sister George and Charlotte at their christenings.

Advertisement

The queen is believed to be in good health, but will be spending today traveling from her Sandringham estate in Norfolk back to London ahead of a week of engagements. On Friday she will meet US President Donald Trump in Scotland. According to the Daily Mail, the Queen's husband Prince Philip "clearly doesn't want to attend public events unless he really has to".



Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday morning, Kate and William announced six godparents, all of whom are close friends or family. The godparents arrive along with the Middleton family for Prince Louis’s christening

His dad, Hugh van Cutsem, is mates with William's dad, Prince Charles (duh), and his daughter, Florence van Cutsem was a bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May.



Advertisement

Nightclub owner Pelly threw William's stag party in 2011, and his mother Lady Carolyn Herbert, was a close friend of William and Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Kate's cousin Lucy Middleton, who is a solicitor in London, will also be a godparent.





Hymns and anthems were sung at the service, and two lessons were read by godparents Lucy Middleton and Guy Pelly.



The anthems were "this is the day which the Lord hath made," which was composed by John Rutter for Kate and William's wedding, and "Suo Gân", a traditional Welsh lullaby.



"O Jesus" and "I Have Promised and Lord of All Hopefulness" were the hymns sung.



Lucy Middleton read the lesson St. Mark 10: 13-16 and Guy Pelly read Ephesians 3: 14-19.











Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.