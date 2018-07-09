 back to top
Here Are Those Pictures Of The Royal Baby's Christening You Know You Want To See

The Queen stayed home, but the rest of your favourite royals – Kate! William! Harry! Meghan! – turned up for the baptism at St James' Palace.

Posted on
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The Royal Family gathered at St James' Palace in London for the baptism of Prince Louis this afternoon.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Here's the little lad himself.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen dress and a Jane Taylor headdress.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

This is 11-week-old Louis's first public appearance since his birth in April.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images
It is also the first time the Cambridges have been seen together as a family of five.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis.
Louis was baptised by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in the Royal Chapel at St James's Palace, using water from the River Jordan.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

Welby recently conducted the ceremony at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images
The River Jordan is where Christians believe Jesus was baptised by John the Baptist, so it is considered to be really rather holy.

Louis wore a replica of a Christening gown made in 1841 for the christening of Queen Victoria's eldest daughter, Victoria, Princess Royal.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

The same one was worn by his brother and sister George and Charlotte at their christenings.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh announced earlier on Monday that they would not be attending the event.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
The queen is believed to be in good health, but will be spending today traveling from her Sandringham estate in Norfolk back to London ahead of a week of engagements. On Friday she will meet US President Donald Trump in Scotland.

According to the Daily Mail, the Queen's husband Prince Philip "clearly doesn't want to attend public events unless he really has to".

William's father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles were there though.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

As well as Kate and William, the mini-Cambridges, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, were there.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

And here's the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images
Meghan wore Ralph Lauren.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton were of course there too, along with her sister Pippa was of course there too, with her husband James Matthews.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images
Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

And Kate's brother James Middleton, former boyfriend of Donna Air, came along.

Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images
On Monday morning, Kate and William announced six godparents, all of whom are close friends or family.

The godparents arrive along with the Middleton family for Prince Louis’s christening
They include: Nicholas van Cutsem, BFF of William and wealthy international business developer.

Ben A. Pruchnie / Getty Images

His dad, Hugh van Cutsem, is mates with William's dad, Prince Charles (duh), and his daughter, Florence van Cutsem was a bridesmaid at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May.

Another of William's BFFs, Guy Pelly. He's also close with Prince Harry and Kate Middleton.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images
Nightclub owner Pelly threw William's stag party in 2011, and his mother Lady Carolyn Herbert, was a close friend of William and Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

Banker Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, who went to Eton with William.

Mike Egerton / EMPICS Sport

Lady Laura Meade, wife of William's friend James Mead. Her husband is Princess Charlotte's godparent.

Anwar Hussein / EMPICS Entertainment

Hannah Gillingham – officially known as Mrs Robert Carter, her husband's name – is one of Kate's best friends from her school days at Marlborough College.

Max Mumby / Getty Images

Kate's cousin Lucy Middleton, who is a solicitor in London, will also be a godparent.

(left to right) The Duchess of Cambridge&#x27;s cousin Lucy Middleton, Hannah and Robert Carter and Harry Aubrey-Fletcher (back).
Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire/PA Images

Hymns and anthems were sung at the service, and two lessons were read by godparents Lucy Middleton and Guy Pelly.

The anthems were "this is the day which the Lord hath made," which was composed by John Rutter for Kate and William's wedding, and "Suo Gân", a traditional Welsh lullaby.

"O Jesus" and "I Have Promised and Lord of All Hopefulness" were the hymns sung.

Lucy Middleton read the lesson St. Mark 10: 13-16 and Guy Pelly read Ephesians 3: 14-19.

The service will be followed by tea at Clarence House where guests will eat cake taken from one of the tiers of Kate and William's wedding cake.

The eight tiered wedding cake made by Fiona Cairns and her team for Prince William and Kate Middleton&#x27;s wedding.
John Stillwell / AFP / Getty Images

In 2015, Princess Charlotte was baptised at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk.

Wpa Pool / Getty Images

The Cambridge's oldest child, Prince George was christened at St James's Palace in London in 2013.

John Stillwell / PA Archive/PA Images




Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

