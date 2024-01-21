Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    Zayn Malik Made A Very Rare Public Appearance, And A Car Ran Over His Foot

    Yikes.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Of course, you know Zayn Malik.

    Closeup of Zayn Malik walking with his hands in his pockets
    Gotham / GC Images

    And you probably know that, despite the fact that he was in one of the biggest freakin' pop bands of the last 25 years, he keeps a pretty low profile when it comes to public appearances.

    Closeup of Zayn Malik
    Gotham / GC Images

    To wit — the last time he was photographed in public by photographers affiliated with the image service Getty Images was way back in April of 2021, when he went to a food cart in New York City with his now-ex Gigi Hadid.

    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid waiting at a food cart
    Gotham / GC Images

    Since Zayn and Gigi split, he's kind of kept a low profile. He did appear on the Call Her Daddy podcast last year to talk about the breakup, as well as the alleged incident with Yolanda Hadid that led to the split — and Gigi showed her support for him after the interview as well.

    Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid walking together
    Gotham / GC Images

    Well, it's Paris Fashion Week (when is it not?), and Zayn stepped out for the first time in a minute for the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024–2025 show.

    Closeup of Zayn Malik
    Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

    Apparently, during the photo scrum, a car ran over his foot.

    Closeup of Zayn Malik walking at paparazzi take his photo
    Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

    But fear not! Zayn shared a post on IG proving that everything was, in fact, OK.

    Closeup of Zayn Malik
    Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images

    "Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine!!" Zayn wrote in the caption, tagging Kenzo and the fashion label's creative director Nigo in a photo of his white sneakers bearing some noticeable scuffs. "Thanks to my incredibly well-made shoes."

    Closeup of Zayn&#x27;s shoe
    @zayn / Via instagram.com

    Glad to hear it!