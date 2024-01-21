Zayn Malik Made A Very Rare Public Appearance, And A Car Ran Over His Foot

Well, it's Paris Fashion Week (when is it not?), and Zayn stepped out for the first time in a minute for the Kenzo Menswear Fall/Winter 2024–2025 show.
Apparently, during the photo scrum, a car ran over his foot.
But fear not! Zayn shared a post on IG proving that everything was, in fact, OK.
"Thanks for a great show! My foot is fine!!" Zayn wrote in the caption, tagging Kenzo and the fashion label's creative director Nigo in a photo of his white sneakers bearing some noticeable scuffs. "Thanks to my incredibly well-made shoes."