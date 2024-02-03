During the interview, Jimmy mentioned to Timothée that there's a huge Wonka poster above his show's studio — and that it caused him to notice the accent on the first of Timothée's two "e"s in his name.
"I want to know how I should handle that," Jimmy asked Timothée — and he revealed all.
"Honestly, it's Tee-mo-teh," he explained. "But I would not oblige you to say it like that."
Timothée went on to insist that he doesn't really care how people say his name, and joked that his parents "cursed" him with the name.
He also pointed out that he's got some rhyming stuff going on with his name, especially since his middle name is Hal — which led Jimmy to make the connection that Timothée's initials are "THC."