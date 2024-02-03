Skip To Content
    Timothée Chalamet Revealed The Real Pronunciation Of His Name, And My Mind Is Blown

    Take notes — you don't want to be caught slipping.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    Listen, you're a creature of the internet. You've read the words "Timothée Chalamet" a thousand times by now.

    But! Do you really know how to pronounce the name of the man who gave us Young Wonka?

    timmy as willy wonka
    OK, so earlier this week Timothée and the rest of the cast of Dune: Part Two (which we are all of course very excited for) appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

    During the interview, Jimmy mentioned to Timothée that there's a huge Wonka poster above his show's studio — and that it caused him to notice the accent on the first of Timothée's two "e"s in his name.

    "I want to know how I should handle that," Jimmy asked Timothée — and he revealed all.

    "Honestly, it's Tee-mo-teh," he explained. "But I would not oblige you to say it like that."

    timmy sitting courtside at a sports event
    Timothée went on to insist that he doesn't really care how people say his name, and joked that his parents "cursed" him with the name.

    He also pointed out that he's got some rhyming stuff going on with his name, especially since his middle name is Hal — which led Jimmy to make the connection that Timothée's initials are "THC."

    Ha ha ha.

    Watch the entire interview here.