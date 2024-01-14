Here's What Selena Gomez's Friends And Family Reportedly Think About Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

"He is absolutely everything in my heart," Selena posted in a separate comment. She posted a lot, and if you follow her on social media — between her frequent hiatuses, that is — you've probably seen her get lovey-dovey on the IG story slides more than once or twice.
Now, there's new reports on how Selena's friends and family are adjusting to the new relationship — and it sounds like everyone's potentially in it for the long haul.
A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Selena "feels very at home and at ease with Benny." "Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them," they add.
The source adds that Benny thinks Selena is "brilliant beyond belief" and "extremely talented, genuine, sweet, and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world."
As for Selena? The source says Selena "appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values."
"He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle."
BuzzFeed has reached out to Selena's reps for comment; we'll let you know if we hear anything back.