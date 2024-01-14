Skip To Content
    Here's What Selena Gomez's Friends And Family Reportedly Think About Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

    Selena's been very public about her new relationship — and now we might have an idea of how other people feel about it, too.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    Let's do a quick recap of the blossoming romance between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.

    Closeup of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco sitting at a sports event
    So, near the top of December 2023, Selena very randomly confirmed via an Instagram comment that she was dating the music producer.

    Closeup of Selena Gomez in a pinstripe outfit
    "He is absolutely everything in my heart," Selena posted in a separate comment. She posted a lot, and if you follow her on social media — between her frequent hiatuses, that is — you've probably seen her get lovey-dovey on the IG story slides more than once or twice.

    Closeup of Selena Gomez in a pantsuit and coat
    We've also gotten a few reports on how long they've been seeing each other, as well as early indications that Selena has been "really feeling herself" amidst this new romance.

    Closeup of Selena Gomez waving on the red carpet
    She even shared a snap of her smooching Benny after she went home from the Golden Globes sans Globe, with the caption, "I won."

    Screenshot from Selena Gomez&#x27;s Instagram story
    Now, there's new reports on how Selena's friends and family are adjusting to the new relationship — and it sounds like everyone's potentially in it for the long haul.

    Closeup of Selena Gomez
    A source tells Entertainment Tonight that Selena "feels very at home and at ease with Benny." "Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them," they add.

    Closeup of Selena Gomez
    The source adds that Benny thinks Selena is "brilliant beyond belief" and "extremely talented, genuine, sweet, and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world."

    Closeup of Benny Blanco
    As for Selena? The source says Selena "appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values."

    Closeup of Selena Gomez
    "He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle."

    Closeup of Benny Blanco
    BuzzFeed has reached out to Selena's reps for comment; we'll let you know if we hear anything back.