Selena Gomez Shared A Cheeky Photo With Her Boyfriend Benny Blanco After Going Home Empty-Handed At The Golden Globes

Wholesomeness at its best!

Morgan Murrell
by Morgan Murrell

BuzzFeed Staff

Selena Gomez might not have taken home a Golden Globe last night, but she still feels like a winner!

Selena being playful on the red carpet
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Selena's hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building was up for five nominations, which included Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy. Selena also earned a nod for Best Female Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy.

Selena standing next to Martin Short and Steve Martin in a scene from the show
Patrick Harbron / ©Hulu / Courtesy Everett Collection

Although the show walked away empty-handed, it was still a night filled with celebration. The singer was definitely enjoying herself during the ceremony.

Selena on the red carpet wearing an asymmetrical halter dress
Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Whether she was catching up with cast members like Martin Short...

Closeup of Selena Gomez and Martin Short
Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

...and Meryl Streep (who was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her supporting role in the series in Season 3)...

Closeup of Selena Gomez and Meryl Streep
Instagram: @selenagomez

...or reuniting with her bestie Taylor Swift for laughs and silly rumored gossip...

Closeup of Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift
Todd Williamson / CBS via Getty Images

...and running into new friends like Florence Pugh.

Selena Gomez and Florence Pugh hugging
Michael Buckner / Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

But it wasn't until after the show that Selena explained why she still felt like a winner, despite not taking home any awards: her boyfriend Benny Blanco.

Closeup of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Last night, Selena shared a sweet image of her embracing in a passionate kiss with the music producer/songwriter with the caption, "I won." Although they didn't walk the red carpet together, Selena let fans know he was still by her side that night.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez kissing
Instagram: @selenagomez

The two went public with their relationship last month, and they've been gushing over each other ever since!

