Selena Gomez might not have taken home a Golden Globe last night, but she still feels like a winner!
Selena's hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building was up for five nominations, which included Best TV Series — Musical or Comedy. Selena also earned a nod for Best Female Actor in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy.
Although the show walked away empty-handed, it was still a night filled with celebration. The singer was definitely enjoying herself during the ceremony.
...and Meryl Streep (who was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her supporting role in the series in Season 3)...
But it wasn't until after the show that Selena explained why she still felt like a winner, despite not taking home any awards: her boyfriend Benny Blanco.
Last night, Selena shared a sweet image of her embracing in a passionate kiss with the music producer/songwriter with the caption, "I won." Although they didn't walk the red carpet together, Selena let fans know he was still by her side that night.
The two went public with their relationship last month, and they've been gushing over each other ever since!
