As you may have seen, Selena confirmed her relationship with the music producer last month on Instagram.
After a fan account wrote how she "seemingly confirmed" they were dating, citing comments that she'd made about him online, Selena hit the comments and wrote, "Facts."
"He is my absolute everything in my heart," she said of Benny. She also called him "the best thing that ever happened to [her]," and said he's "treated [her] better than any human being on this planet." At the time, they had been together for around six months, according to another one of Selena's comments.
Since then, the two have posed for sweet snaps together on Instagram and recently made their first public appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat on Jan. 3.
You can see them together here, holding hands:
Selena also sweetly rested her head on Benny's shoulder as he locked arms with her and watched the game.
If you saw that and thought, Wow, she looks like she's on cloud nine, that's because she apparently is! A source told People magazine that Selena is currently "super happy and present" in her life.
"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment," the insider said, adding, "Maybe that's Benny, or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."
While the news of their relationship generated some criticism from fans after it became public, the insider said that when it comes to Selena's inner circle, "Everyone is so happy that she's happy."
"Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building], and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is, 'Any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours,'" the insider added.
Well, good for them! We've reached out to reps for Selena and Benny for comment. We'll let you know if we hear back.