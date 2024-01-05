Skip To Content
    Here's How Selena Gomez's Friends Are "Feeling" About Her Relationship With Benny Blanco

    Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny last month, generating some criticism online.

    Chelsea Stewart
    by Chelsea Stewart

    BuzzFeed Staff

    A source has spilled on how Selena Gomez is feeling amid her relationship with Benny Blanco.

    Close-up of Selena at a media event in a sleeveless outfit
    Momodu Mansaray / WireImage

    As you may have seen, Selena confirmed her relationship with the music producer last month on Instagram.

    Screenshot of Selena and Benny embracing on her IG story
    @selenagomez / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/selenagomez/?hl=en

    After a fan account wrote how she "seemingly confirmed" they were dating, citing comments that she'd made about him online, Selena hit the comments and wrote, "Facts."

    Close-up of Selena sitting with a friend in an audience
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    "He is my absolute everything in my heart," she said of Benny. She also called him "the best thing that ever happened to [her]," and said he's "treated [her] better than any human being on this planet." At the time, they had been together for around six months, according to another one of Selena's comments.

    Close-up of Selena smiling
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    Since then, the two have posed for sweet snaps together on Instagram and recently made their first public appearance at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat on Jan. 3.

    Close-up of Selena and Benny sitting together at a sports event
    Adam Pantozzi / NBAE via Getty Images

    You can see them together here, holding hands:

    Close-up of Selena and Benny sitting together and holding hands at a sports event
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    Selena also sweetly rested her head on Benny's shoulder as he locked arms with her and watched the game.

    Close-up of Selena resting her head on Benny&#x27;s shoulder at a sports event
    Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

    If you saw that and thought, Wow, she looks like she's on cloud nine, that's because she apparently is! A source told People magazine that Selena is currently "super happy and present" in her life.

    A close-up of Selena smiling at a media event and wearing an off-the-shoulder velvet outfit
    Christopher Polk / NBC via Getty Images

    "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment," the insider said, adding, "Maybe that's Benny, or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

    Close-up of Selena smiling with Only Murders in the Building costar Martin Short behind her
    Gotham / GC Images

    While the news of their relationship generated some criticism from fans after it became public, the insider said that when it comes to Selena's inner circle, "Everyone is so happy that she's happy."

    Close-up of Benny in a pantsuit
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

    "Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building], and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is, 'Any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours,'" the insider added.

    Close-up of Selena smiling at a media event and wearing a satiny, one-shoulder outfit
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    Well, good for them! We've reached out to reps for Selena and Benny for comment. We'll let you know if we hear back.