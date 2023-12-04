Last month, he took things a step further and said that he really didn't want to be in the films at all. "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he told GQ. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."
Jacob's comments touched a nerve with people online and his former Kissing Booth costars. Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Marco Peña starting in the second film, said Jacob's feelings were "a shame."
Now, Joey King — the star of the Kissing Booth films, whose Elle Evans was romantically involved with Jacob's Noah — has offered her take on Jacob's recent comments.
In a recent chat with Variety at the Balenciaga fashion show, Joey seemed to agree with Taylor's comments regarding her experience making the films, and how it differed from Jacob's.
“I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way," she replied. "I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says.”
Joey even took it a step further and offered her take on what a fourth film might look like. “If there were to be a fourth installment, it would be picking up where Elle and the gang are in their 50s or something, just to drop back in with them and see where they’re at," she said.