    Here's What Joey King Had To Say About Jacob Elordi Calling "The Kissing Booth" "Ridiculous"

    It doesn't sound like she agrees with him.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    There are plenty of people who enjoyed The Kissing Booth films.

    Jacob Elordi and Joey King stand next to a railing with a crowd of people in a scene from &quot;The Kissing Booth&quot;
    Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jacob Elordi is not one of them.

    Closeup of Jacob Elordi
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    Over the last few years, Jacob — who played Noah Flynn in the Netflix rom-com film trilogy — has made it increasingly clear that he did not enjoy his time in The Kissing Booth.

    Joey and Jacob in a motorcycle in a scene from &quot;The Kissing Booth&quot;
    / ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

    He's said that the attention from being in the films made him want to quit acting, and that he went "to war" with Netflix over his character not being allowed to smoke in the films.

    Shirtless Noah in a scene from &quot;The Kissing Booth&quot;
    / ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    Last month, he took things a step further and said that he really didn't want to be in the films at all. "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," he told GQ. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

    / ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jacob's comments touched a nerve with people online and his former Kissing Booth costars. Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Marco Peña starting in the second film, said Jacob's feelings were "a shame."

    Taylor Zakhar Perez
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

    "To my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience," he said. "It's a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that."

    Now, Joey King — the star of the Kissing Booth films, whose Elle Evans was romantically involved with Jacob's Noah — has offered her take on Jacob's recent comments.

    Elle and Noah hold each in a scene from &quot;The Kissing Booth&quot;
    Marcos Cruz / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

    In a recent chat with Variety at the Balenciaga fashion show, Joey seemed to agree with Taylor's comments regarding her experience making the films, and how it differed from Jacob's.

    Closeup of Joey King in a strapless corset with pants
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Neiman Marcus

    “I think it’s unfortunate anyone would feel that way," she replied. "I had a great time making those movies no matter what anyone says.”

    Noah and Elle about to kiss in a scene from &quot;The Kissing Booth&quot;
    Marcos Cruz / ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection / Everett Collection

    Joey even took it a step further and offered her take on what a fourth film might look like. “If there were to be a fourth installment, it would be picking up where Elle and the gang are in their 50s or something, just to drop back in with them and see where they’re at," she said.

    Closeup of Joey King
    Claudio Lavenia / Getty Images

    Just don't expect Jacob to join in.