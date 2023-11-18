Skip To Content
    Taylor Zakhar Perez Responded To Jacob Elordi's Criticism Of "The Kissing Booth" Trilogy

    They're two heartthrobs with two wildly different opinions.

    Mychal Thompson
    by Mychal Thompson

    BuzzFeed Staff

    These two Kissing Booth actors are doing a lot of kiss-and-tell lately.

    Marcos Cruz / Marcos Cruz/NETFLIX

    Recently, Jacob Elordi, 26, was critical of the Netflix rom-com, and now his costar, Taylor Zakhar Perez, 31, has responded to the criticism.

    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    The Kissing Booth trilogy was based on Beth Reekles' teen romance novel of the same name and starred Joey King and Joel Courtney alongside Jacob. Taylor joined the cast in the second installment.

    Marcos Cruz / Marcos Cruz/NETFLIX, / ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Jacob made headlines when the GQ Man of the Year told the publication what he really thought about his breakout role in the franchise, and Taylor was taken aback.

    closeup of jacob
    Nbc / Nathan Congleton / NBC via Getty Images

    "I didn't want to make those movies before I made those movies," the Euphoria actor said. "Those movies are ridiculous. They're not universal. They're an escape."

    jacob taking a selfie with fans
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    Jacob shared that he starred as the "bad-boy jock with washboard abs" because he, more or less, needed a job. He pushed back when Gabriella Paiella of GQ referenced that The Kissing Booth fell into the "one for them, one for me" category.

    jacob at the premiere for his movie saltburn
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    "That one's a trap as well. Because it can become 15 for them, none for you. You have no original ideas, and you're dead inside. So it's a fine dance," Jacob responded. "My 'one for them,' I've done it."

    While Jacob transitions into an auteur, currently starring in films like Sofia Coppola's Priscilla and Emerald Fennell's Saltburn, he's searching to set himself apart from his streaming rom-com past — but that's not true for Taylor.

    / Courtesy Everett Collection, MGM / Courtesy Everett Collection

    Talking to Variety, Taylor shared his thoughts on Jacob's comments about their Kissing Booth days.

    A closeup of taylor in a sweater shirt and jacket
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    "I thought it was a shame because, to my knowledge, everybody else had such a wonderful experience," he said. "It's a shame that was his experience on the set. Especially when those movies came out, it was a time when we really needed something like that."

    taylor on a rooftop with a city behind him
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

    Taylor recently starred in Red, White, & Royal Blue, another rom-com based on a book, alongside Nicholas Galitzine — so he's on a different page than Jacob.

    taylor and nicholas holding hands sitting in a regal room in the film
    Jonathan Prime / © Amazon Studios /Courtesy Everett Collection

    Talking about his experience in the rom-com trilogy, he said, "I know from our fan interactions, getting stopped everywhere I go, what Kissing Booth means to people and what it brought them during such a dark time. I guess the silver lining is he still made people laugh and feel good."

    taylor taking a selfie with fans
    Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images for SCAD

    Since Kissing Booth, Taylor has appeared in the comedy 1Up and as Shane Brody, the racy nudie mag cover boy in Minx.

    his character in a fireman uniform
    Katrina Marcinowski / HBO Max

    Before his two films, now in theaters, Jacob starred as the problematic Nate Jacobs in Euphoria and the doomed sidepiece in Deep Water.

    Nbc / Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

    While it seems unlikely that another Kissing Booth film will be made, these two young leading men may cross paths on the silver screen.

    I'm crossing my fingers.