The world continues to mourn Friends star and actor Matthew Perry, who was reported to have been found dead Saturday night at the age of 54.
Fans and celebrities alike have been paying tribute to the late actor, sharing stories about their experiences with him and how he touched their lives.
In a recent Instagram post, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a photo of Matthew as a young man while recalling her brief romance with him in the early 1990s.
"I met Matthew Perry in 1993 at the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts," she wrote. "We were both there for most of the summer doing plays. He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with."
"We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer."
Gwyneth also recalled that their time together took place after he'd shot the pilot for Friends, but before it hit the airwaves.
"He was nervous, hoping his big break was just around the corner. It was."
Gwyneth also shared that she "stayed friends" with Matthew "for a while," before the pair eventually "drifted apart."
"But I was always happy to see him when I did," she added. "I am super sad today, as so many of us are."
"I hope Matthew is at peace at long last. I really do."