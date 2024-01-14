Skip To Content
    Emma Stone Had The Perfect Reason Why She Will Never Do "Celebrity Jeopardy!"

    I'll take surprising facts for $200, Ken.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Emma Stone is in the middle of a legendary run right now. Between her work in Poor Things and The Curse, she is undoubtedly one of the best actors alive no question.

    A closeup of Emma Stone
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    She's blacking out so hard lately that you might find yourself asking, "What else is there to conquer?" And the answer to that question is...Jeopardy!

    Screenshot from &quot;Jeopardy!&quot;
    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    During a recent appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Emma dished on her love for the legendary game show and revealed that she auditions to be a Jeopardy! contestant every year.

    Emma sitting next Nathan Fielder in a scene from &quot;The Curse&quot;
    Richard Foreman Jr. / ©Showtime Networks Inc./Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I apply every June," Emma said, before specifying that she does not want to appear on Celebrity Jeopardy!: "I want to earn my stripes."

    Closeup of Emma Stone on the red carpet
    Unique Nicole / FilmMagic

    "You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I've never gotten on the show," she explained, before revealing just how much of a Jeopardy! head she really is.

    Emma Stone in &quot;Poor Things&quot;
    Yorgos Lanthimos / ©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

    "I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right," she said. "I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!" And, honestly, who among us hasn't felt similar?

    Closeup of Emma Stone
    Leon Bennett / WireImage

    You can listen to the entire interview here.