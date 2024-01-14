Emma Stone Had The Perfect Reason Why She Will Never Do "Celebrity Jeopardy!"

Emma Stone is in the middle of a legendary run right now. Between her work in Poor Things and The Curse, she is undoubtedly one of the best actors alive no question.
She's blacking out so hard lately that you might find yourself asking, "What else is there to conquer?" And the answer to that question is...Jeopardy!
During a recent appearance on Variety's Awards Circuit podcast, Emma dished on her love for the legendary game show and revealed that she auditions to be a Jeopardy! contestant every year.
"I apply every June," Emma said, before specifying that she does not want to appear on Celebrity Jeopardy!: "I want to earn my stripes."
"You can only take the test once a year with your email address, and I've never gotten on the show," she explained, before revealing just how much of a Jeopardy! head she really is.
"I watch it every single night, and I mark down how many answers I get right," she said. "I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!" And, honestly, who among us hasn't felt similar?
You can listen to the entire interview here.