Mayim Bialik Revealed That She Was Fired From "Jeopardy" In A Public Statement

Mayim's hosting gig was, by all accounts, a success. She was even nominated for a Primetime Emmy this year for her work.
But now Mayim and Sony, who produce Jeopardy!, just revealed that her stint as the show's co-host is now coming to an end.
In a statement posted to Instagram, Mayim announced that she had some "Jeopardy! news" before revealing that Sony "has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!."
"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year," she wrote, "and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."
"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the contestants, fans, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."
Sony issued their own statement as well, stating that "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!."
"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."