Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Mayim Bialik Revealed That She Was Fired From "Jeopardy" In A Public Statement

"As the holiday break begins in Hollywood, I have some Jeopardy news."

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

If you're a Jeopardy! fan, you've been closely following the show's attempts to find a new full-time host since the show's iconic emcee Alex Trebek died in 2020.

closeup of alex on the show
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

After a period of what amounted to public tryouts that took place as the show aired, the brains behind Jeopardy! eventually settled on alternating between legendary Jeopardy! winner Ken Jennings...

Christopher Willard / ABC via Getty Images

And actor Mayim Bialik, who you previously knew from TV shows like The Big Bang Theory and (major throwback alert) Blossom.

closeup of her hosting
Casey Durkin / ABC via Getty Images

Mayim's hosting gig was, by all accounts, a success. She was even nominated for a Primetime Emmy this year for her work.

Casey Durkin / ABC via Getty Images

But now Mayim and Sony, who produce Jeopardy!, just revealed that her stint as the show's co-host is now coming to an end.

Casey Durkin / ABC via Getty Images

In a statement posted to Instagram, Mayim announced that she had some "Jeopardy! news" before revealing that Sony "has informed me that I will no longer be hosting the syndicated version of Jeopardy!."

"I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year," she wrote, "and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family."

her behind the jeopardy podium
Tyler Golden / ABC via Getty Images

"For all of you who have supported me through this incredible journey and to the contestants, fans, writers, staff and crew of America's Favorite Quiz Show, thank you."

Tyler Golden / ABC

Sony issued their own statement as well, stating that "We made the decision to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers, and Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!."

"We are truly grateful for all of Mayim's contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials."

Casey Durkin / ABC via Getty Images