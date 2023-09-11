As the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue, some film and TV productions have taken advantage of specific loopholes to continue production — such as "interim agreement" waivers, which have been controversial in their own right.
After it was revealed that the hit talk show was resuming taping for its fourth season this fall, Drew took to Instagram to claim that her show wasn't violating WGA or SAG-AFTRA strike rules by returning.
In the statement, Drew explained that her decision to walk away from hosting the MTV Film and TV Awards this past spring was because of a "direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with," but that she was "also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show that may have my name on it — but this is bigger than just me."
“I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience,” she wrote, after claiming that the show would be "in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."
"I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start Season 4 once again with an astute humility.”
Despite Drew's claims, a new report from the Hollywood Reporter suggests that the show might already be at ideological odds with the WGA strike in particular.
The publication reports that two Drew Barrymore Show audience members, Dominic Turiczek and Cassidy Carter, claim they were recently removed from the show's audience after sporting WGA pins they were handed by outside picketers upon entering the show's studio.
The audience members claim that they were asked to take off the buttons at security, and Cassidy complied — but Dominic did not, and both were asked to leave after a crew member saw him still wearing the button.
Both of them decided to join the picket line outside instead, with Dominic remarking, "If they think we're part of the strike, we might as well be."
“It really has changed my perspective on her and the show in general,” Cassidy added. “I’ve been completely alarmed and disheartened by this whole process.”
We'll let you know if Drew or her show comments on the alleged events. In the meantime, you can read more about the WGA strike here.
UPDATE: In a statement to The Wrap, a spokesperson for the show expressed "regret" that the two audience members were ejected. “It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings," they said. "Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets.”