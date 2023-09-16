Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that.”
i was gonna tweet "never mastered irony, but drew barrymore's apology video feels like it counts right?" yesterday. and now i see this. https://t.co/5mABf50rIm— *audience gasps* 🍂 (@cinemapplepie) September 16, 2023
Tomorrow: Drew Barrymore apologizes for her apology video pic.twitter.com/4ALb1UGZTr— FPL Marcin (@FPLMarcin) September 15, 2023
She should just post a video of her singing “Imagine” tomorrow. All will be forgiven. 😭— Roberto Barrera ⭕️ (@EmilioAmigo92) September 16, 2023
The internet really said pic.twitter.com/LrqZby6uoK— Ocho 🎱 (@TheOnlyOcho) September 16, 2023
Drew Barrymore tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/espyv6b1JG— Austin (@AustinPlanet) September 16, 2023
Oh…Drew Barrymore! So what does this mean?— 𝘴᭙ꫀꫀ𝓽 ᥴꪖ𝘳ꪑꫀꪶ (@SweetCarmel77) September 16, 2023
😵💫 pic.twitter.com/aSZ5I5idph
the downfall of mother is brutal to watch i feel sick https://t.co/y25sLVhdPF— ً (@jmargsarita) September 16, 2023
This is the only good thing that has ever come of Drew Barrymore https://t.co/VyOXjN7Jga pic.twitter.com/EXx4q5kE4q— Brady (Icarus) (@nolucktwoth) September 16, 2023
i don’t know who keeps telling celebrities their apology videos will work but it’s hilarious https://t.co/VW0IPMeCzM— slate (@PleaseBeGneiss) September 16, 2023
I’m gonna start a PR company bc it seems nobody has competent PR anymore https://t.co/LdspHLhzWi— Banana (@8bit_bb) September 16, 2023
Ashton Kutcher and Mina Kulis are so grateful for Drew Barrymore right now https://t.co/HlyLuTiUhZ— hayley elizabeth (@_haylsss_) September 16, 2023
Looks like the Drew Barrymore video isn’t online…anymore https://t.co/M2wjSPMn3x pic.twitter.com/uWhOUWXJ4A— ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴏʟᴀɴᴅᴏʟᴏʀɪᴀɴ (@DRT_MXH) September 15, 2023