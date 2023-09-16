    Here's How The Internet Reacted To Drew Barrymore Deleting Her Apologies For Resuming Her Talk Show During The Strikes

    "I know there's just nothing I can do that will make this OK for those that is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that.”

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    OK, quick recap of the whole Drew Barrymore business.

    After it was revealed that Drew's show The Drew Barrymore Show was resuming taping for its fourth season this fall, Drew took to Instagram to claim that her show wasn't violating WGA or SAG-AFTRA strike rules by returning.

    In the statement, Drew explained that her decision to walk away from hosting the MTV Film and TV Awards this past spring was because of a "direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with," but that she was "also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show that may have my name on it — but this is bigger than just me."

    “I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience,” she wrote, after claiming that the show would be "in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind."

    None of this went over well with anyone who supports the strikes — and things got worse when two audience members were ejected from a taping of The Drew Barrymore Show for wearing WGA pins.

    In a statement to The Wrap, a spokesperson for the show expressed "regret" that the two audience members were ejected. “It is our policy to welcome everyone to our show tapings," they said. "Due to heightened security concerns today, we regret that two audience members were not permitted to attend or were not allowed access. Drew was completely unaware of the incident and we are in the process of reaching out to the affected audience members to offer them new tickets."

    When it comes to Drew's standing in the public eye, the ripple effects of all of this have not been good. Earlier this week, she was dropped as the host of this year's National Book Awards.

    "The National Book Awards is an evening dedicated to celebrating the power of literature, and the incomparable contributions of writers to our culture," the foundation wrote in a statement. "Our commitment is to ensure that the focus of the Awards remains on celebrating writers and books, and we are grateful to Ms. Barrymore and her team for their understanding in this situation."

    Yesterday, Drew posted an emotional apology to writers for resuming her show, while simultaneously doubling down on her decision to bring it back.

    "I believe that there is nothing I can say or do in this moment to make it okay," she said. "I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions."

    We'd show you the video, but she's since deleted it, less than 24 hours after posting it. She also deleted her original statement, too.

    Naturally, the internet had some reactions to this latest turn of events:

    We'll see where this all goes next!