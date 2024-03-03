Colman Domingo is nearing the final bend on the awards circuit leading up to this year's Oscars, which airs next Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.
This year, Colman's up for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his turn in the Netflix original film Rustin. It's his first nomination, and it's well-deserved.
Of course, you also know Colman is one of the many stars on HBO's hit TV show Euphoria, the last season of which aired more than two years ago and is currently confirmed for a 2025 release.
At this point, people are wondering what the holdup is, even though it does take a long time for this show to get made (Season 2 aired three years after Season 1). And Colman has some answers — kind of.
In a new interview with GQ, Colman offered an explanation for why Euphoria creator Sam Levinson — who was also behind last year's high-profile flop The Idol — is taking his time when it comes to the new season.
In the interview, Colman explained the delay by saying that Sam is "a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important."
“He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls."
"That’s what he wants to figure out with season 3.”