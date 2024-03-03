Skip To Content
    If You're Wondering About Season 3 Of "Euphoria," Colman Domingo Has Some Thoughts

    “He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are."

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Colman Domingo is nearing the final bend on the awards circuit leading up to this year's Oscars, which airs next Sunday at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.

    Colman Domingo in a patterned suit with overcoat posing for the camera
    Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    This year, Colman's up for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his turn in the Netflix original film Rustin. It's his first nomination, and it's well-deserved.

    Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin in business attire with glasses looking pensive
    David Lee / ©Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Of course, you also know Colman is one of the many stars on HBO's hit TV show Euphoria, the last season of which aired more than two years ago and is currently confirmed for a 2025 release.

    Colman Domingo holding his Emmy award
    Amy Sussman / Getty Images

    At this point, people are wondering what the holdup is, even though it does take a long time for this show to get made (Season 2 aired three years after Season 1). And Colman has some answers — kind of.

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Araya Doheny / Getty Images

    In a new interview with GQ, Colman offered an explanation for why Euphoria creator Sam Levinson — who was also behind last year's high-profile flop The Idol — is taking his time when it comes to the new season.

    Closeup of Colman Domingo sitting on a stool
    Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for IMDb

    In the interview, Colman explained the delay by saying that Sam is "a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important."

    Closeup of Colman Domingo
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    “He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are. I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls."

    Colman Domingo posing with an award, wearing glasses, and a suit with an unbuttoned shirt
    Variety / Variety via Getty Images

    "That’s what he wants to figure out with season 3.”

    Sam in a bomber jacket and trousers at a film event
    Leon Bennett / WireImage

    OK! We'll see how it all turns out, I suppose...