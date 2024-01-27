Skip To Content
    Claudia Schiffer's Cat, Chip, Stunned The "Argylle" Red Carpet, And It Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

    That's one way to make your red carpet debut.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    BuzzFeed Staff

    OK, so, I'm sure you've seen trailers for the upcoming spy action-comedy Argylle.

    View this video on YouTube
    Universal / Apple / Via youtube.com

    The movie is jam-packed with stars, like Bryce Dallas Howard...

    bryce holding a cat that&#x27;s in it&#x27;s backpack
    / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Dua Lipa...

    she&#x27;s aiming a gun while riding a motorcycle
    / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    Henry Cavill and John Cena...

    closeup of them walking away from an explosion
    / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

    And Chip, the cat of supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

    Universal / Apple / Everett Collection

    So it only made sense that Claudia attended the film's world premiere in London earlier this week...

    closeup of her at the premiere
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    With Chip in tow, of course.

    chip in his backpack
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

    That's right — Chip joined his mom on the red carpet, safely tucked away in a little backpack where he could peek out and say hello to everyone.

    she&#x27;s got the backpack on and the cat is looking out his little window
    Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage

    Here's a good photo of what, exactly, that looked like:

    she&#x27;s holding the backpack in front of her
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Chip also joined in for a full-cast photo, too. Cute!

    John Phillips / Getty Images for Universal Pictures

    Chip's official IG (yes, the cat has an IG) also shared a video of his red carpet exploits, which seemingly included a very funny-looking interview with Access Hollywood.

    Bye!

    Kate Green / Getty Images for Universal Pictures