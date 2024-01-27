Claudia Schiffer's Cat, Chip, Stunned The "Argylle" Red Carpet, And It Has To Be Seen To Be Believed

Celebrity·Posted 15 hours agoClaudia Schiffer's Cat, Chip, Stunned The "Argylle" Red Carpet, And It Has To Be Seen To Be BelievedThat's one way to make your red carpet debut.by Larry FitzmauriceBuzzFeed StaffLinkFacebookPinterestTwitterMail OK, so, I'm sure you've seen trailers for the upcoming spy action-comedy Argylle. View this video on YouTube Universal / Apple / Via youtube.com The movie is jam-packed with stars, like Bryce Dallas Howard... / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection Dua Lipa... / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection Henry Cavill and John Cena... / ©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection And Chip, the cat of supermodel Claudia Schiffer. Universal / Apple / Everett Collection So it only made sense that Claudia attended the film's world premiere in London earlier this week... Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage With Chip in tow, of course. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage That's right — Chip joined his mom on the red carpet, safely tucked away in a little backpack where he could peek out and say hello to everyone. Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein/WireImage Here's a good photo of what, exactly, that looked like: Karwai Tang / WireImage Chip also joined in for a full-cast photo, too. Cute! John Phillips / Getty Images for Universal Pictures Chip's official IG (yes, the cat has an IG) also shared a video of his red carpet exploits, which seemingly included a very funny-looking interview with Access Hollywood. View this photo on Instagram @chipthecat / Via instagram.com Bye! Kate Green / Getty Images for Universal Pictures