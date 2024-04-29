    There's New Updates On Channing Tatum's Legal Battle With Jenna Dewan, And He's Reportedly "Not Happy" About It

    Sounds like the sooner this is over, the better.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you're not up to date with the ongoing legal battle between Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, allow me to catch you up.

    Closeup of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
    Greg Doherty / Getty Images

    Back in 2019, Channing and Jenna were declared legally single after separating the previous year. They were married for a decade and share one child, Everly, who was born in 2013.

    Closeup of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    Despite both parties very much having publicly moved on, earlier this month we learned that Channing and Jenna are still undergoing a legal battle regarding the financial aspects of their split.

    Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan posing together; Dewan in a patterned dress, Tatum in a suit without a tie
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    Channing got engaged to Zoë Kravitz last year, while Jenna is currently expecting her second child with partner Steve Kazee.

    The dispute involves Jenna requesting that Channing testify in regards to profits from the Magic Mike franchise that have amassed since their separation.

    Channing Tatum in a black suit and Jenna Dewan in a strapless dress posing at an event
    Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

    "Jenna is just looking for a fair resolution of community assets of the marriage, under California State Law," Jenna's rep told People several weeks ago. "Jenna wants to reach a final determination and close this chapter on her life as soon as possible."

    Over the weekend, reports emerged (which BuzzFeed confirmed with Jenna's reps) that, despite the "frustrating money issues" at the center of the conflict, Channing and Jenna "don't hate each other."

    Closeup of Jenna Dewan
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    “Both would like to get beyond these final issues," a source told People. "Each is in love with someone else and wants to move ahead."

    Well, another report from People seems to put a fine point on the fact that, despite Channing and Jenna successfully coparenting, all is not exactly well regardless.

    Close-up of Channing Tatum wearing sunglasses and a casual sweater at an outdoor event
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    “Channing‘s not happy about the latest court drama,” a source told the publication. “He wants it to be over.”

    Closeup of Channing Tatum
    River Callaway / WWD via Getty Images

    The source added that Channing "wants to focus his energy" on Everly, as well as his upcoming wedding with Zoë. “He loves his life with Zoë. They live a super private life,” the source claimed, saying that the pair are “planning a wedding and are focused on their future.”

    Closeup of Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    But wait — there's more. Jenna's reps also provided a new statement to People, stating that “Jenna would certainly like him to do the right thing so everyone can be done with it.”

    Closeup of Jenna Dewan
    Getty Images

    OK! Well, we've reached out to Channing's reps on the latest reports, and we'll let you know if we hear anything back. Stay tuned!