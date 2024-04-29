Back in 2019, Channing and Jenna were declared legally single after separating the previous year. They were married for a decade and share one child, Everly, who was born in 2013.
Despite both parties very much having publicly moved on, earlier this month we learned that Channing and Jenna are still undergoing a legal battle regarding the financial aspects of their split.
The dispute involves Jenna requesting that Channing testify in regards to profits from the Magic Mike franchise that have amassed since their separation.
Over the weekend, reports emerged (which BuzzFeed confirmed with Jenna's reps) that, despite the "frustrating money issues" at the center of the conflict, Channing and Jenna "don't hate each other."
Well, another report from People seems to put a fine point on the fact that, despite Channing and Jenna successfully coparenting, all is not exactly well regardless.
“Channing‘s not happy about the latest court drama,” a source told the publication. “He wants it to be over.”
The source added that Channing "wants to focus his energy" on Everly, as well as his upcoming wedding with Zoë. “He loves his life with Zoë. They live a super private life,” the source claimed, saying that the pair are “planning a wedding and are focused on their future.”
But wait — there's more. Jenna's reps also provided a new statement to People, stating that “Jenna would certainly like him to do the right thing so everyone can be done with it.”
OK! Well, we've reached out to Channing's reps on the latest reports, and we'll let you know if we hear anything back. Stay tuned!