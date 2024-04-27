Here's How Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Feel About Their Legal Battle

It sounds like there's ups and downs, as is to be expected.

Larry Fitzmaurice
by Larry Fitzmaurice

BuzzFeed Staff

The saga over Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan's legal battle following their divorce continues.

Man in a suit with patterned tie and woman in a black sleeveless dress on a red carpet
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

Now, this is a little confusing, so let's try to explain this out straight up. Back in 2019, Channing and Jenna were declared legally single after separating the year previous. They were married for a decade and share one child, Everly, who was born in 2013.

Two people smiling at an event, the person on the left in a suit with a patterned tie, the person on the right in a black dress
Greg Doherty / Getty Images

Since then, both parties have absolutely moved on. Channing got engaged to Zöe Kravitz last year...

Two people smiling and sitting close together, one with sunglasses, the other with strapless top
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

...While Jenna is currently expecting her second child with partner Steve Kazee.

Man in a suit and woman in a black dress with feather details posing together
Axelle / FilmMagic

That's where the story ends, right? Well, not quite. So, earlier this month, it emerged that Channing and Jenna are still undergoing a legal battle regarding the financial aspects of their split.

Channing Tatum in a striped suit and Jenna Dewan in a floral gown on the red carpet
Karwai Tang / WireImage

The dispute involves Jenna requesting that Channing testify in regards to profits from the Magic Mike franchise that have amassed since their separation.

Man in a suit and woman in a pink dress with feather details pose together
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

"Jenna is just looking for a fair resolution of community assets of the marriage, under California State Law," Jenna's rep told People several weeks ago. "Jenna wants to reach a final determination and close this chapter on her life as soon as possible."

Now, a new report from People, which has been confirmed by BuzzFeed through Jenna's reps, has shed some light on how the former couple are getting on during this time.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan posing together, Tatum in a suit, Dewan in a mesh dress
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“They have been coparenting," the source tells the publication, "and although the remaining money issues are frustrating, they don’t hate each other.”

Man in a suit and woman in a patterned dress posing together at an event
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

Another source told the publication that, in the end, Channing and Jenna are mostly just willing to get on with their lives after this legal matter is settled.

Two individuals standing together, one in a black suit and bow tie, the other wearing a pink dress with floral embellishments
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“Both would like to get beyond these final issues. Each is in love with someone else and wants to move ahead.”

Channing Tatum in a black suit standing beside Jenna Dewan in a strapless dress on the red carpet
Variety / Penske Media via Getty Images

There you have it. BuzzFeed also reached out to Channing's reps, and if we find out any more, we'll let you know.