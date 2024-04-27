Here's How Channing Tatum And Jenna Dewan Feel About Their Legal Battle

Now, this is a little confusing, so let's try to explain this out straight up. Back in 2019, Channing and Jenna were declared legally single after separating the year previous. They were married for a decade and share one child, Everly, who was born in 2013.
Since then, both parties have absolutely moved on. Channing got engaged to Zöe Kravitz last year...
...While Jenna is currently expecting her second child with partner Steve Kazee.
That's where the story ends, right? Well, not quite. So, earlier this month, it emerged that Channing and Jenna are still undergoing a legal battle regarding the financial aspects of their split.
The dispute involves Jenna requesting that Channing testify in regards to profits from the Magic Mike franchise that have amassed since their separation.
Now, a new report from People, which has been confirmed by BuzzFeed through Jenna's reps, has shed some light on how the former couple are getting on during this time.
“They have been coparenting," the source tells the publication, "and although the remaining money issues are frustrating, they don’t hate each other.”
Another source told the publication that, in the end, Channing and Jenna are mostly just willing to get on with their lives after this legal matter is settled.
“Both would like to get beyond these final issues. Each is in love with someone else and wants to move ahead.”
There you have it. BuzzFeed also reached out to Channing's reps, and if we find out any more, we'll let you know.