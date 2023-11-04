    There's New Reports About How Channing Tatum Feels About His Engagement To Zoë Kravitz

    News broke that the couple are set to be wed earlier this week — and now we have more news about how Channing feels about it.

    Larry Fitzmaurice
    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Unless you've been living under a rock, you're probably aware that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged now.

    Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz in costume
    Mega / GC Images

    If you look closely enough at that picture above, you can even spy what looks like Zoë's engagement ring.

    The celebrity pair have been linked for a minute now — specifically, since 2021 after meeting on the set of Zoë's forthcoming directorial debut Pussy Island.

    Channing and Zoe at an event
    Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images

    The news of their relationship also came off the heels of Zoë's divorce from actor Karl Glusman, whom she married in 2019.

    Since the news of their initial coupling, Channing and Zoë have been very private about their relationship. They've only appeared in public together a few times, including at the Met Gala back in 2021.

    Closeup of Channing and Zoe
    James Devaney / GC Images

    Zoë has talked about the relationship a few times in public, though. Back in the summer of 2022, she told WSJ. magazine that she was "really grateful that" Pussy Island "brought" Channing "into my life that way."

    Closeup of Zoe Kravitz
    Axelle / FilmMagic

    She also praised Channing while explaining why she cast him, saying that she was looking for "someone who hadn't played a dark character before, because I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that."

    Closeup of Zoe Kravitz
    Sean Zanni / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    "I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she said. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."

    Closeup of Channing Tatum
    Raymond Hall / GC Images

    Zoë also talked to GQ late last year about early paparazzi attempts to capture the two together, and why they've both prized privacy when it comes to their relationship.

    Closeup of Zoe Kravitz
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    "You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can," she said, "so that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it."

    Closeup of Zoe Kravitz
    Mike Marsland / Mike Marsland / WireImage

    While Zoë's spoken about the nature of her relationship with Channing a few times now, he's largely kept mum on the whole subject — and it doesn't look like that's going to change any time soon.

    Closeup of Channing Tatum
    Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for ABA

    But! Thanks to a new report from People, we know a little bit more about how he's feeling regarding the latest news.

    Closeup of Channing Tatum
    David M. Benett / Dave Benett / WireImage

    A source tells the publication that he's "excited" about the engagement, and that "He can’t stop smiling around" Zoë. "They are very cute together.”

    Closeup of Channing Tatum
    Arturo Holmes / Getty Images

    The source also alluded to Channing's prior marriage to Jenna Dewan, whom he finalized his divorce from back in 2019. "It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life," they claim.

    Closeup of Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum
    Karwai Tang / WireImage

    We've reached out to Channing's reps regarding this report, and we'll let you know if we hear anything more.