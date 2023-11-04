The celebrity pair have been linked for a minute now — specifically, since 2021 after meeting on the set of Zoë's forthcoming directorial debut Pussy Island.
Since the news of their initial coupling, Channing and Zoë have been very private about their relationship. They've only appeared in public together a few times, including at the Met Gala back in 2021.
Zoë has talked about the relationship a few times in public, though. Back in the summer of 2022, she told WSJ. magazine that she was "really grateful that" Pussy Island "brought" Channing "into my life that way."
She also praised Channing while explaining why she cast him, saying that she was looking for "someone who hadn't played a dark character before, because I think that's exciting to watch someone who's mostly played boy next door, good guy, love interest, all of that."
"I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that," she said. "That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right."
Zoë also talked to GQ late last year about early paparazzi attempts to capture the two together, and why they've both prized privacy when it comes to their relationship.
"You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can," she said, "so that you don’t have to even think about what the world thinks about it."
While Zoë's spoken about the nature of her relationship with Channing a few times now, he's largely kept mum on the whole subject — and it doesn't look like that's going to change any time soon.
But! Thanks to a new report from People, we know a little bit more about how he's feeling regarding the latest news.
A source tells the publication that he's "excited" about the engagement, and that "He can’t stop smiling around" Zoë. "They are very cute together.”
The source also alluded to Channing's prior marriage to Jenna Dewan, whom he finalized his divorce from back in 2019. "It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life," they claim.
We've reached out to Channing's reps regarding this report, and we'll let you know if we hear anything more.