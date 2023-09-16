Browse links
"Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences."
if my choices in my personal life forced me to step down from my role in an anti-sex abuse org i would probably reconsider some of my choices. rip to ashton kutcher but i'm different— zoë ✨🌙 (@zoenone0none) September 15, 2023
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis step down from organisation board over Danny Masterson backlash == you were both on such and important board and you blewit -- Why ? ? ? doesnt make sense that you give someone like that a character reference— DBLE david (@DavidDble) September 16, 2023
Translation: Board said step down or you’re out. Apologies all around except to the survivors. Whadda guy…— Nancy Iannuzzi🟦 (@Foradancer) September 15, 2023
News: Ashton Kutcher Resigns As Board Chair of Anti-Child Sexual Abuse Organization He Co-Founded, by @yashar https://t.co/tANw120ymo
Ashton Kutcher headed one of the largest and most successful Anti-Child trafficking organizations ever and now faces backlash that has caused him to "resign" (or be removed) from the organization. It smells like a plot to traffic more children— Kenny Gasoline (@ofclkennygas) September 16, 2023
i have so many opinions on this but what it boils down to is i hate Ashton kutcher https://t.co/or2Fy2LM4B— MCKENNA (@TWERKENNA) September 16, 2023
No one needs to feel bad for Ashton Kutcher, or Mila Kunis.. he capitalized on his looks and modest acting ability to harness a $200 million fortune. Mila Kunis is worth $75 million by herself. If they never work again, they are set for multiple lifetimes.— miranda mckingsby (@laffmytitsoff) September 16, 2023
Since Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis consider Mr. Masterson a "role model" I hope authorities are taking a good, long look at the lives the couple lead. Such a troubling and creepy description of a convicted rapist.— Dee Phoenix (@DawnWat06000632) September 16, 2023
I hate Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis fr they are so gross https://t.co/NBSOjOTSyH— coochie monster (@marijuanis47) September 16, 2023
Ngl Ashton kutcher weird as fuck for that, he acted like he’s such a good guy and an ally against SA but then he wants to defend his homie for that shit…fuck him and his wife— 𝖎𝖘𝖆𝖆𝖈 (@BigBungalows) September 16, 2023