    There's New Updates On Ariana Grande And Ethan Slater's Relationship, And Why They're "Very Excited" About It

    After what seemed like a rocky time with their business in the public eye, it sounds like Ariana and Ethan are continuing to get serious.

    by Larry Fitzmaurice

    Let's do a little recap of everything we know about Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's relationship so far.

    So, after Ariana separated from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, reports emerged that she was dating her Wicked costar, Ethan.

    Thing is, Ethan was also married to Lilly Jay, whom he welcomed a child with just last year. He filed for divorce, and Lilly eventually spoke out about the whole situation.

    Watching the whole thing play out in public has been...very awkward. At one point, we learned that Ariana and Dalton apparently went on double dates with Ethan and Lilly before things kicked off on a greater scale.

    Back in August, we even found out that Ariana was giving Ethan "space" as he dealt with the dissolution of his marriage.

    But since then, it seems like Ariana and Ethan's relationship has been going strong. They recently had their first public outing as a couple, and they reportedly even moved in together.

    Now, Entertainment Tonight has a new report on how Ariana and Ethan are feeling about their relationship.

    A source told the publication that Ariana and Ethan are "on the same page" and "still very excited about their relationship."

    "Ariana thinks Ethan is ridiculously talented, likes that they can relate to each other and that he challenges her; artistically speaking," the source added.

    "Ethan wants the best for Ariana and for themselves as a couple. They support and elevate one another."

    So there you have it. If there are more updates, we'll let you know...